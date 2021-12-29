Skip to main content
    How to Watch Auburn vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots a jump shot against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (11-1, 0-0 SEC) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 12 straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. LSU

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. LSU

    • The Auburn Tigers put up 27.0 more points per game (81.1) than the LSU Tigers allow (54.1).
    • The Tigers' 79.6 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 64.9 the Auburn Tigers give up.
    • This season, the Auburn Tigers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 33.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
    • The LSU Tigers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Auburn Tigers have averaged.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • The Auburn Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.2 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
    • Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Auburn Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Kessler leads them in blocks with 3.7 per contest.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Darius Days holds the top spot on the LSU Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • Xavier Pinson's assist statline leads LSU; he records 4.7 assists per game.
    • Days is reliable from distance and leads the LSU Tigers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • LSU's leader in steals is Pinson (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tari Eason (1.3 per game).

    Auburn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Yale

    W 86-64

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nebraska

    W 99-68

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Alabama

    W 70-44

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Louis

    W 74-70

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Murray State

    W 71-58

    Home

    12/29/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Florida

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    LSU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Ohio

    W 66-51

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 69-53

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 89-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 66-57

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 95-60

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    LSU at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
