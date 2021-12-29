Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots a jump shot against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (11-1, 0-0 SEC) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 12 straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

How to Watch Auburn vs. LSU

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Key Stats for Auburn vs. LSU

The Auburn Tigers put up 27.0 more points per game (81.1) than the LSU Tigers allow (54.1).

The Tigers' 79.6 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 64.9 the Auburn Tigers give up.

This season, the Auburn Tigers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 33.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

The LSU Tigers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Auburn Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

The Auburn Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.2 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.

Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Auburn Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Kessler leads them in blocks with 3.7 per contest.

LSU Players to Watch

Darius Days holds the top spot on the LSU Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Xavier Pinson's assist statline leads LSU; he records 4.7 assists per game.

Days is reliable from distance and leads the LSU Tigers with 2.4 made threes per game.

LSU's leader in steals is Pinson (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tari Eason (1.3 per game).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Yale W 86-64 Home 12/11/2021 Nebraska W 99-68 Home 12/14/2021 North Alabama W 70-44 Home 12/18/2021 Saint Louis W 74-70 Away 12/22/2021 Murray State W 71-58 Home 12/29/2021 LSU - Home 1/4/2022 South Carolina - Away 1/8/2022 Florida - Home 1/11/2022 Alabama - Away 1/15/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/19/2022 Georgia - Home

LSU Schedule