How to Watch Auburn vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (11-1, 0-0 SEC) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 12 straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
Key Stats for Auburn vs. LSU
- The Auburn Tigers put up 27.0 more points per game (81.1) than the LSU Tigers allow (54.1).
- The Tigers' 79.6 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 64.9 the Auburn Tigers give up.
- This season, the Auburn Tigers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 33.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- The LSU Tigers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Auburn Tigers have averaged.
Auburn Players to Watch
- The Auburn Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.2 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
- Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Auburn Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Kessler leads them in blocks with 3.7 per contest.
LSU Players to Watch
- Darius Days holds the top spot on the LSU Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Pinson's assist statline leads LSU; he records 4.7 assists per game.
- Days is reliable from distance and leads the LSU Tigers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- LSU's leader in steals is Pinson (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tari Eason (1.3 per game).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Yale
W 86-64
Home
12/11/2021
Nebraska
W 99-68
Home
12/14/2021
North Alabama
W 70-44
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
W 74-70
Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
W 71-58
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
-
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/11/2022
Alabama
-
Away
1/15/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia
-
Home
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Ohio
W 66-51
Home
12/11/2021
Georgia Tech
W 69-53
Away
12/14/2021
Northwestern State
W 89-49
Home
12/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 66-57
Away
12/22/2021
Lipscomb
W 95-60
Home
12/29/2021
Auburn
-
Away
1/4/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/12/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
1/19/2022
Alabama
-
Away