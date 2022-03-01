Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Auburn

The Bulldogs record 71.6 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers average 12.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (66.2).

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Garrison Brooks is tops on the Bulldogs at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 10.8 points.

D.J. Jeffries is posting 9.6 points, 2.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Shakeel Moore puts up 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Matthews puts up 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the field.

Auburn Players to Watch