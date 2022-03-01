Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Auburn

  • The Bulldogs record 71.6 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers average 12.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (66.2).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Garrison Brooks is tops on the Bulldogs at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 10.8 points.
  • D.J. Jeffries is posting 9.6 points, 2.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Shakeel Moore puts up 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Cameron Matthews puts up 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the field.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Walker Kessler leads the Tigers in rebounding (8.1 per game), and produces 11.8 points and 0.9 assists. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 4.6 blocked shots (first in the nation).
  • Jabari Smith is the Tigers' top scorer (16.6 points per game), and he puts up 1.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds.
  • Wendell Green Jr. is the Tigers' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he produces 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds.
  • K.D. Johnson gives the Tigers 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 2.0 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Tigers receive 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Devan Cambridge.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Auburn at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

