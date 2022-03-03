Auburn travels to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs in an SEC clash on Wednesday night.

Auburn hits the road for the last time this season when it travels to Mississippi State looking to bounce back after a loss at Tennessee on Saturday.

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Tigers have lost their last two road games and have seen their SEC lead shrink to just one game over Kentucky.

Auburn had a stranglehold on the conference standings, but is just 3-3 in its last six games and is now needing to win out to claim the regular-season title.

Wednesday that starts with a road game at a Mississippi State team that is coming off a win against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The win against the Commodores was its third in the last four games and has brought the Bulldogs back to .500 in the SEC at 8-8.

Mississippi State is playing better but will have a tough test against the No. 5 ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs will have to play one of their best games of the year if they want to pull off the upset.

