Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn travels to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs in an SEC clash on Wednesday night.

Auburn hits the road for the last time this season when it travels to Mississippi State looking to bounce back after a loss at Tennessee on Saturday.

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Auburn at Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have lost their last two road games and have seen their SEC lead shrink to just one game over Kentucky.

Auburn had a stranglehold on the conference standings, but is just 3-3 in its last six games and is now needing to win out to claim the regular-season title.

Wednesday that starts with a road game at a Mississippi State team that is coming off a win against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The win against the Commodores was its third in the last four games and has brought the Bulldogs back to .500 in the SEC at 8-8.

Mississippi State is playing better but will have a tough test against the No. 5 ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs will have to play one of their best games of the year if they want to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Auburn at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Wake Forest

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Boston College

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 9, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) dribbles around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Trey McGowens (2) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Maryland

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
auburn basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) drives as Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Jan 20
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
uconn huskies
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn vs. Creighton in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
31 minutes ago
WYOMING WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming in Women's College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy