How to Watch Auburn at Missouri

Auburn goes for 16 straight wins on Tuesday night when it travels to SEC foe Missouri.

Auburn had looked like the best team in the SEC but on Saturday it did even more to prove that, by beating No. 12 Kentucky 80-71. It was yet another win from the Tigers who are now 18-1 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the SEC.

The winning streak has helped the Tigers get their first-ever No. 1 ranking in the latest AP Poll. The Tigers looked good coming into conference play and the SEC hasn't slowed them down as they have passed every hurdle along the way.

Tuesday night they will look to stay perfect in the SEC as they take on a Missouri team coming off a 10 point loss to Alabama.

The loss to the Crimson Tide kept the Tigers from winning a second straight game for the first time since the beginning of the season.

Missouri is now just 2-4 in the SEC and 8-10 overall. Despite the under .500 record the Tigers have proven they can pull off an upset as they have wins against Alabama and Ole Miss.

Tuesday they will look to pull off the biggest upset of the year and stop Auburn's long winning streak.

