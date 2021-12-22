Auburn vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Auburn vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (10-1) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Murray State Racers (10-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The Racers have also won seven games in a row.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Murray State

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. Murray State

    • The Tigers average 16.9 more points per game (82.0) than the Racers allow (65.1).
    • The Racers score 20.5 more points per game (86.0) than the Tigers give up (65.5).
    • This season, the Tigers have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Racers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Racers' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
    • Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
    • Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

    Murray State Players to Watch

    • Tevin Brown racks up 19.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Racers.
    • The Murray State leaders in rebounding and assists are Damiree Burns with 7.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.7 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Justice Hill with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game).
    • Brown knocks down 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Racers.
    • Trae Hannibal (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Murray State while Brown (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Auburn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    UCF

    W 85-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Yale

    W 86-64

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nebraska

    W 99-68

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Alabama

    W 70-44

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Louis

    W 74-70

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Murray State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Florida

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    Murray State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Campbellsville

    W 98-61

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    W 93-87

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Memphis

    W 74-72

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Tennessee Wesleyan

    W 118-48

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Chattanooga

    W 87-76

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    SIU-Edwardsville

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Murray State at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

