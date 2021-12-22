Auburn vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (10-1) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Murray State Racers (10-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The Racers have also won seven games in a row.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Murray State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Auburn Arena

Auburn Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Murray State

The Tigers average 16.9 more points per game (82.0) than the Racers allow (65.1).

The Racers score 20.5 more points per game (86.0) than the Tigers give up (65.5).

This season, the Tigers have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Racers' opponents have knocked down.

The Racers' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Auburn Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

Murray State Players to Watch

Tevin Brown racks up 19.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Racers.

The Murray State leaders in rebounding and assists are Damiree Burns with 7.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.7 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Justice Hill with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game).

Brown knocks down 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Racers.

Trae Hannibal (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Murray State while Brown (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 UCF W 85-68 Home 12/4/2021 Yale W 86-64 Home 12/11/2021 Nebraska W 99-68 Home 12/14/2021 North Alabama W 70-44 Home 12/18/2021 Saint Louis W 74-70 Away 12/22/2021 Murray State - Home 12/29/2021 LSU - Home 1/4/2022 South Carolina - Away 1/8/2022 Florida - Home 1/11/2022 Alabama - Away 1/15/2022 Ole Miss - Away

Murray State Schedule