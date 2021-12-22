Auburn vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Auburn vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (10-1) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Murray State Racers (10-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The Racers have also won seven games in a row.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Murray State
- The Tigers average 16.9 more points per game (82.0) than the Racers allow (65.1).
- The Racers score 20.5 more points per game (86.0) than the Tigers give up (65.5).
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Racers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Racers' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.1%).
Auburn Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
- Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.
Murray State Players to Watch
- Tevin Brown racks up 19.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Racers.
- The Murray State leaders in rebounding and assists are Damiree Burns with 7.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.7 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Justice Hill with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game).
- Brown knocks down 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Racers.
- Trae Hannibal (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Murray State while Brown (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
UCF
W 85-68
Home
12/4/2021
Yale
W 86-64
Home
12/11/2021
Nebraska
W 99-68
Home
12/14/2021
North Alabama
W 70-44
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
W 74-70
Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
-
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
-
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/11/2022
Alabama
-
Away
1/15/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Campbellsville
W 98-61
Home
12/4/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 93-87
Home
12/10/2021
Memphis
W 74-72
Away
12/15/2021
Tennessee Wesleyan
W 118-48
Home
12/18/2021
Chattanooga
W 87-76
Home
12/22/2021
Auburn
-
Away
12/30/2021
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
1/6/2022
Eastern Illinois
-
Away
1/8/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Away
1/13/2022
Tennessee State
-
Home