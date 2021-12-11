How to Watch Auburn vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (7-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Auburn Arena.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Nebraska
- The Tigers record 7.1 more points per game (82.4) than the Cornhuskers allow (75.3).
- The Cornhuskers' 76.1 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Green Jr. leads Auburn in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.
- Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Walker Kessler, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. scores 16.6 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cornhuskers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Bryce McGowens' stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 16.4 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Nebraska rebounding leaderboard.
- Keisei Tominaga is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Verge (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Derrick Walker (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
UConn
L 115-109
Home
11/25/2021
Loyola Chicago
W 62-53
Away
11/26/2021
Syracuse
W 89-68
Home
12/1/2021
UCF
W 85-68
Home
12/4/2021
Yale
W 86-64
Home
12/11/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/14/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
-
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
-
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Tennessee State
W 79-73
Home
11/27/2021
South Dakota
W 83-70
Home
12/1/2021
NC State
L 104-100
Away
12/4/2021
Indiana
L 68-55
Away
12/7/2021
Michigan
L 102-67
Home
12/11/2021
Auburn
-
Away
12/19/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/5/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Rutgers
-
Away