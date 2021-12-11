Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (7-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Auburn Arena.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Auburn Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Nebraska

The Tigers record 7.1 more points per game (82.4) than the Cornhuskers allow (75.3).

The Cornhuskers' 76.1 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Wendell Green Jr. leads Auburn in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.

Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Walker Kessler, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Alonzo Verge Jr. scores 16.6 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cornhuskers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Bryce McGowens' stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 16.4 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Nebraska rebounding leaderboard.

Keisei Tominaga is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Verge (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Derrick Walker (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 UConn L 115-109 Home 11/25/2021 Loyola Chicago W 62-53 Away 11/26/2021 Syracuse W 89-68 Home 12/1/2021 UCF W 85-68 Home 12/4/2021 Yale W 86-64 Home 12/11/2021 Nebraska - Home 12/14/2021 North Alabama - Home 12/18/2021 Saint Louis - Away 12/22/2021 Murray State - Home 12/29/2021 LSU - Home 1/4/2022 South Carolina - Away

Nebraska Schedule