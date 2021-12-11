Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (7-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Auburn Arena.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Nebraska

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. Nebraska

    • The Tigers record 7.1 more points per game (82.4) than the Cornhuskers allow (75.3).
    • The Cornhuskers' 76.1 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
    • The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
    • Wendell Green Jr. leads Auburn in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.
    • Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Walker Kessler, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Alonzo Verge Jr. scores 16.6 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cornhuskers' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Bryce McGowens' stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 16.4 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Nebraska rebounding leaderboard.
    • Keisei Tominaga is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Verge (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Derrick Walker (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Auburn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    UConn

    L 115-109

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    W 62-53

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Syracuse

    W 89-68

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCF

    W 85-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Yale

    W 86-64

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Murray State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    Nebraska Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Tennessee State

    W 79-73

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Dakota

    W 83-70

    Home

    12/1/2021

    NC State

    L 104-100

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Indiana

    L 68-55

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Michigan

    L 102-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Nebraska at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 1A Championship: Mitchell vs. Tarboro

    1 minute ago
    syracuse
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown

    1 minute ago
    Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at North Dakota State in FCS Football Quarterfinals

    1 minute ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Creighton

    1 minute ago
    wisconsin basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State

    1 minute ago
    louisiana tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisiana at Louisiana Tech

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after scoring against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Jordan Brown (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy