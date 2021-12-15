How to Watch Auburn vs. North Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (8-1) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The Lions have also won five games in a row.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
Key Stats for Auburn vs. North Alabama
- The Tigers record 26.4 more points per game (84.2) than the Lions give up (57.8).
- The Lions' 75.7 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).
Auburn Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 17.3 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Walker Kessler is Auburn's leading rebounder, pulling down seven per game, while Wendell Green Jr. is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Daniel Ortiz sits at the top of the Lions scoring leaderboard with 11.7 points per game. He also grabs three rebounds and dishes out 1.8 assists per game.
- Damien Forrest puts up a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 points and 0.3 assists per game for North Alabama to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jamari Blackmon has the top spot for assists with three per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
- Payton Youngblood averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.
- North Alabama's leader in steals is Ortiz with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Howell with 1.1 per game.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Loyola Chicago
W 62-53
Away
11/26/2021
Syracuse
W 89-68
Home
12/1/2021
UCF
W 85-68
Home
12/4/2021
Yale
W 86-64
Home
12/11/2021
Nebraska
W 99-68
Home
12/14/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
-
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
-
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
-
Home
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Oakwood
W 105-50
Home
11/28/2021
Alabama State
W 81-69
Away
12/1/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 72-58
Home
12/5/2021
Carver
W 103-40
Home
12/8/2021
Alabama A&M
W 56-45
Home
12/14/2021
Auburn
-
Away
12/18/2021
Southeastern Baptist
-
Home
12/22/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/28/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
1/4/2022
Lipscomb
-
Away
1/8/2022
Jacksonville State
-
Home