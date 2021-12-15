Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (8-1) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The Lions have also won five games in a row.

How to Watch Auburn vs. North Alabama

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Auburn Arena

Key Stats for Auburn vs. North Alabama

The Tigers record 26.4 more points per game (84.2) than the Lions give up (57.8).

The Lions' 75.7 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

Auburn Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 17.3 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Walker Kessler is Auburn's leading rebounder, pulling down seven per game, while Wendell Green Jr. is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

North Alabama Players to Watch

Daniel Ortiz sits at the top of the Lions scoring leaderboard with 11.7 points per game. He also grabs three rebounds and dishes out 1.8 assists per game.

Damien Forrest puts up a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 points and 0.3 assists per game for North Alabama to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jamari Blackmon has the top spot for assists with three per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.

Payton Youngblood averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.

North Alabama's leader in steals is Ortiz with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Howell with 1.1 per game.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 Loyola Chicago W 62-53 Away 11/26/2021 Syracuse W 89-68 Home 12/1/2021 UCF W 85-68 Home 12/4/2021 Yale W 86-64 Home 12/11/2021 Nebraska W 99-68 Home 12/14/2021 North Alabama - Home 12/18/2021 Saint Louis - Away 12/22/2021 Murray State - Home 12/29/2021 LSU - Home 1/4/2022 South Carolina - Away 1/8/2022 Florida - Home

North Alabama Schedule