    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Auburn vs. North Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (8-1) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The Lions have also won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. North Alabama

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. North Alabama

    • The Tigers record 26.4 more points per game (84.2) than the Lions give up (57.8).
    • The Lions' 75.7 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 17.3 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Walker Kessler is Auburn's leading rebounder, pulling down seven per game, while Wendell Green Jr. is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
    • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

    North Alabama Players to Watch

    • Daniel Ortiz sits at the top of the Lions scoring leaderboard with 11.7 points per game. He also grabs three rebounds and dishes out 1.8 assists per game.
    • Damien Forrest puts up a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 points and 0.3 assists per game for North Alabama to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jamari Blackmon has the top spot for assists with three per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
    • Payton Youngblood averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.
    • North Alabama's leader in steals is Ortiz with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Howell with 1.1 per game.

    Auburn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    W 62-53

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Syracuse

    W 89-68

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCF

    W 85-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Yale

    W 86-64

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nebraska

    W 99-68

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Murray State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Florida

    -

    Home

    North Alabama Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Oakwood

    W 105-50

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Alabama State

    W 81-69

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 72-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Carver

    W 103-40

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Alabama A&M

    W 56-45

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Southeastern Baptist

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Lipscomb

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    North Alabama at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

