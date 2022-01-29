Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (19-1) will look to build on a 16-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (13-7) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Oklahoma

  • The Tigers put up 79.4 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners allow.
  • The Sooners' 70.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 65.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • The Sooners are shooting 49.4% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 39.1% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Jabari Smith, who averages 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
  • Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.0 per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves sits at the top of the Sooners scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.6 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.
  • Oklahoma's leader in rebounds is Jalen Hill with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Goldwire with 3.6 per game.
  • Umoja Gibson knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Sooners.
  • Gibson (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma while Hill (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Alabama

W 81-77

Away

1/15/2022

Ole Miss

W 80-71

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia

W 83-60

Home

1/22/2022

Kentucky

W 80-71

Home

1/25/2022

Missouri

W 55-54

Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

2/1/2022

Alabama

-

Home

2/5/2022

Georgia

-

Away

2/8/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

2/12/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

2/16/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Texas

L 66-52

Away

1/15/2022

TCU

L 59-58

Away

1/18/2022

Kansas

L 67-64

Home

1/22/2022

Baylor

L 65-51

Home

1/26/2022

West Virginia

W 72-62

Away

1/29/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/31/2022

TCU

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

2/9/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

2/12/2022

Kansas

-

Away

2/15/2022

Texas

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Oklahoma at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

