Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (19-1) will look to build on a 16-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (13-7) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Auburn Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Oklahoma

The Tigers put up 79.4 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners allow.

The Sooners' 70.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 65.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Sooners allow to opponents.

The Sooners are shooting 49.4% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 39.1% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Jabari Smith, who averages 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.0 per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Tanner Groves sits at the top of the Sooners scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.6 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.

Oklahoma's leader in rebounds is Jalen Hill with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Goldwire with 3.6 per game.

Umoja Gibson knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Sooners.

Gibson (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma while Hill (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Alabama W 81-77 Away 1/15/2022 Ole Miss W 80-71 Away 1/19/2022 Georgia W 83-60 Home 1/22/2022 Kentucky W 80-71 Home 1/25/2022 Missouri W 55-54 Away 1/29/2022 Oklahoma - Home 2/1/2022 Alabama - Home 2/5/2022 Georgia - Away 2/8/2022 Arkansas - Away 2/12/2022 Texas A&M - Home 2/16/2022 Vanderbilt - Home

Oklahoma Schedule