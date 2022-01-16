Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) aim to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (9-6, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Auburn vs Ole Miss Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Auburn

-7.5

139.5 points

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

  • The Tigers average 80.6 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 64.4 the Rebels allow.
  • The Rebels put up just 3.6 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (65.6).
  • The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42% the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • The Rebels are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 38% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Jabari Smith averages a team-leading 16.1 points per game. He is also averaging 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 45.7% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Walker Kessler leads the Tigers at 7.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 9.4 points.
  • Wendell Green Jr. paces his squad in assists per game (4.6), and also puts up 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • K.D. Johnson posts 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 2.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jaylin Williams puts up 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Nysier Brooks is the Rebels' top rebounder (8.3 per game), and he produces 9.1 points and 0.8 assists.
  • The Rebels receive 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Luis Rodriguez.
  • The Rebels receive 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Jaemyn Brakefield.
  • Matthew Murrell gives the Rebels 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Auburn at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

