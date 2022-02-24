Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Auburn Tigers (24-3, 12-2 SEC) hope to continue a 14-game home winning streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (13-14, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

  • The 79.8 points per game the Tigers average are 12.2 more points than the Rebels allow (67.6).
  • The Rebels score an average of 68.8 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 67.0 the Tigers allow.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
  • The Rebels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 38.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.3 per contest to go with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Walker Kessler is Auburn's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.2 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. is its best passer, distributing 5.0 assists in each contest.
  • Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.5 per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Matthew Murrell averages 11.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.
  • The Ole Miss leaders in rebounding and assists are Nysier Brooks with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.8 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Austin Crowley with 2.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
  • Murrell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rebels with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Ole Miss' leader in steals is Luis Rodriguez (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brooks (1.3 per game).

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Georgia

W 74-72

Away

2/8/2022

Arkansas

L 80-76

Away

2/12/2022

Texas A&M

W 75-58

Home

2/16/2022

Vanderbilt

W 94-80

Home

2/19/2022

Florida

L 63-62

Away

2/23/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

3/2/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

3/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Florida

L 62-57

Away

2/9/2022

Alabama

L 97-83

Home

2/12/2022

Missouri

L 74-68

Away

2/15/2022

South Carolina

L 77-74

Home

2/19/2022

Georgia

W 85-68

Away

2/23/2022

Auburn

-

Away

2/26/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

3/1/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

3/5/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Ole Miss at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

