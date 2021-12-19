Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Auburn at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Auburn goes for it seventh straight win on Saturday night when it travels to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens
    Tuesday night Auburn rolled past North Alabama 70-44 on its way to its sixth straight win. The Tigers winning streak has improved their record to 9-1 and has them up to No. 13 in the country.

    How to Watch Auburn at Saint Louis in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Auburn at Saint Louis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers have been red-hot since losing a double-overtime game to UConn. They have won all but one of their games by at least 16 points. It has been a great stretch for Auburn as it gets ready for SEC play.

    Saturday night it will look to stay hot when it takes a road trip to take on a Saint Louis team that is coming off an 11 point win against Boston College.

    The win against the Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak for the Billikens and improved their record to 8-3 on the year.

    Saint Louis has a good record this year and has played well but it lost its only game against a ranked opponent when it played Memphis earlier this year and lost 90-74.

    Saturday the Billikens will look to get that resume-building win and pull off an upset of the red-hot Tigers.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Auburn at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
