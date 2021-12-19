Auburn goes for it seventh straight win on Saturday night when it travels to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens

Tuesday night Auburn rolled past North Alabama 70-44 on its way to its sixth straight win. The Tigers winning streak has improved their record to 9-1 and has them up to No. 13 in the country.

How to Watch Auburn at Saint Louis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Tigers have been red-hot since losing a double-overtime game to UConn. They have won all but one of their games by at least 16 points. It has been a great stretch for Auburn as it gets ready for SEC play.

Saturday night it will look to stay hot when it takes a road trip to take on a Saint Louis team that is coming off an 11 point win against Boston College.

The win against the Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak for the Billikens and improved their record to 8-3 on the year.

Saint Louis has a good record this year and has played well but it lost its only game against a ranked opponent when it played Memphis earlier this year and lost 90-74.

Saturday the Billikens will look to get that resume-building win and pull off an upset of the red-hot Tigers.

