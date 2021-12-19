Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (9-1) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Chaifetz Arena

Chaifetz Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -5.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Auburn

The 82.8 points per game the Tigers score are 15.3 more points than the Billikens give up (67.5).

The Billikens' 83.2 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Billikens have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith posts 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 44.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Walker Kessler paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.1), and also puts up 8.2 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 3.3 blocked shots.

Wendell Green Jr. is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also puts up 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

K.D. Johnson puts up 14 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field and 30.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devan Cambridge is posting 8.7 points, 1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Saint Louis Players to Watch