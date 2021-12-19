Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Auburn vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (9-1) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Auburn

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Chaifetz Arena
    Auburn vs Saint Louis Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Auburn

    -5.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Auburn

    • The 82.8 points per game the Tigers score are 15.3 more points than the Billikens give up (67.5).
    • The Billikens' 83.2 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.
    • The Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
    • The Billikens have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Jabari Smith posts 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 44.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Walker Kessler paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.1), and also puts up 8.2 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 3.3 blocked shots.
    • Wendell Green Jr. is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also puts up 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • K.D. Johnson puts up 14 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field and 30.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Devan Cambridge is posting 8.7 points, 1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • Yuri Collins is averaging a team-high 7.9 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 39.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Francis Okoro is posting a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.4 points and 0.4 assists, making 52.7% of his shots from the field.
    • Marten Linssen is putting up 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 60.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jordan Nesbitt gives the Billikens 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Gibson Jimerson is posting a team-best 16.7 points per game. And he is delivering 1.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Auburn at Saint Louis

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
