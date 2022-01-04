Skip to main content
    How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 9 Auburn carries a nine-game winning streak into the new year. On Tuesday, the Tigers put that streak on the line against South Carolina.
    Author:

    As the calendar turns to January, No. 9 Auburn looks like one of the breakout teams of the men's college basketball season. The Tigers are 12–1 so far and have yet to lose in regulation—their lone loss was a two overtime defeat at the hands of UConn back in late November.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live stream Auburn vs. South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since that loss Auburn has won nine straight games, including a win over then-No. 16 LSU in its conference opener last Wednesday. The Tigers scored 70 points on an LSU defense that had been allowing just 55.3 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest opposing point total in the nation.

    Freshman forward Jabari Smith had 16 points in that game and leads the Tigers in scoring at 16.2 points per game this year. He ranks fourth in the SEC in that category.

    On the other side is a South Carolina team playing its conference opener. The Gamecocks (9–3) haven't been on the court since Dec. 22, with a scheduled game against South Carolina State postponed last week due to COVID-19 issues.

    Before that, the Gamecocks had won four of their last five games. That stretch includes an 80–67 win over Georgetown and a 105–75 win against Army in their most recent game.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2021

    Auburn vs. South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
