Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3, 0-0 SEC) after winning three road games in a row. The contest begins at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Auburn

The 75.3 points per game the Gamecocks score are 11.1 more points than the Tigers give up (64.2).

The Tigers score an average of 80.2 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 66.1 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

The Gamecocks make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 37.2% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Wildens Leveque leads the Gamecocks at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.5 assists and 9.5 points.

Devin Carter puts up 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

James Reese averages 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 42% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 8.2 points, 1.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Auburn Players to Watch