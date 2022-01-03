Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3, 0-0 SEC) after winning three road games in a row. The contest begins at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn

    Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Auburn

    • The 75.3 points per game the Gamecocks score are 11.1 more points than the Tigers give up (64.2).
    • The Tigers score an average of 80.2 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 66.1 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
    • The Gamecocks make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
    • The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 37.2% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Wildens Leveque leads the Gamecocks at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.5 assists and 9.5 points.
    • Devin Carter puts up 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • James Reese averages 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 42% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 8.2 points, 1.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Jabari Smith is posting team highs in points (16.2 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is producing 6.8 rebounds, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.
    • Walker Kessler paces the Tigers in rebounding (7.4 per game), and posts 10 points and 0.9 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 4.2 blocked shots (third in the nation).
    • Wendell Green Jr. is No. 1 on the Tigers in assists (4.6 per game), and averages 12 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Tigers get 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from K.D. Johnson.
    • Devan Cambridge gives the Tigers 7.2 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Auburn at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
