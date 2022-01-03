Publish date:
How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3, 0-0 SEC) after winning three road games in a row. The contest begins at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Auburn
- The 75.3 points per game the Gamecocks score are 11.1 more points than the Tigers give up (64.2).
- The Tigers score an average of 80.2 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 66.1 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- The Gamecocks make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 37.2% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Wildens Leveque leads the Gamecocks at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.5 assists and 9.5 points.
- Devin Carter puts up 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- James Reese averages 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 42% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 8.2 points, 1.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith is posting team highs in points (16.2 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is producing 6.8 rebounds, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- Walker Kessler paces the Tigers in rebounding (7.4 per game), and posts 10 points and 0.9 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 4.2 blocked shots (third in the nation).
- Wendell Green Jr. is No. 1 on the Tigers in assists (4.6 per game), and averages 12 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Tigers get 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from K.D. Johnson.
- Devan Cambridge gives the Tigers 7.2 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
4
2022
Auburn at South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)