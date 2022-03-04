Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (center) reacts with forward Jabari Smith (10) and forward Walker Kessler (13) after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (center) reacts with forward Jabari Smith (10) and forward Walker Kessler (13) after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC) will look to continue a 15-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina

Key Stats for Auburn vs. South Carolina

  • The Tigers put up 9.4 more points per game (79.2) than the Gamecocks give up (69.8).
  • The Gamecocks' 71.7 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
  • Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Kessler leads them in blocks with 4.6 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Gamecocks' Jermaine Couisnard puts up enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Wildens Leveque's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
  • Erik Stevenson hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
  • South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Leveque (1.1 per game).

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Vanderbilt

W 94-80

Home

2/19/2022

Florida

L 63-62

Away

2/23/2022

Ole Miss

W 77-64

Home

2/26/2022

Tennessee

L 67-62

Away

3/2/2022

Mississippi State

W 81-68

Away

3/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Ole Miss

W 77-74

Away

2/19/2022

LSU

W 77-75

Home

2/23/2022

Mississippi State

W 66-56

Home

2/26/2022

Alabama

L 90-71

Away

3/1/2022

Missouri

W 73-69

Home

3/5/2022

Auburn

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

South Carolina at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy