How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC) will look to continue a 15-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
Key Stats for Auburn vs. South Carolina
- The Tigers put up 9.4 more points per game (79.2) than the Gamecocks give up (69.8).
- The Gamecocks' 71.7 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
- Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Kessler leads them in blocks with 4.6 per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- The Gamecocks' Jermaine Couisnard puts up enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Wildens Leveque's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
- Erik Stevenson hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
- South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Leveque (1.1 per game).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Vanderbilt
W 94-80
Home
2/19/2022
Florida
L 63-62
Away
2/23/2022
Ole Miss
W 77-64
Home
2/26/2022
Tennessee
L 67-62
Away
3/2/2022
Mississippi State
W 81-68
Away
3/5/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Ole Miss
W 77-74
Away
2/19/2022
LSU
W 77-75
Home
2/23/2022
Mississippi State
W 66-56
Home
2/26/2022
Alabama
L 90-71
Away
3/1/2022
Missouri
W 73-69
Home
3/5/2022
Auburn
-
Away
