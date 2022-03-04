How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (center) reacts with forward Jabari Smith (10) and forward Walker Kessler (13) after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC) will look to continue a 15-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Auburn Arena

Key Stats for Auburn vs. South Carolina

The Tigers put up 9.4 more points per game (79.2) than the Gamecocks give up (69.8).

The Gamecocks' 71.7 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Kessler leads them in blocks with 4.6 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

The Gamecocks' Jermaine Couisnard puts up enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Wildens Leveque's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.

Erik Stevenson hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Leveque (1.1 per game).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Vanderbilt W 94-80 Home 2/19/2022 Florida L 63-62 Away 2/23/2022 Ole Miss W 77-64 Home 2/26/2022 Tennessee L 67-62 Away 3/2/2022 Mississippi State W 81-68 Away 3/5/2022 South Carolina - Home

South Carolina Schedule