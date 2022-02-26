How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a free throw against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 SEC) aim to build on a 10-game home win streak when they host the No. 3 Auburn Tigers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -3 140 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Auburn

The Volunteers record 73.7 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 62.8 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

The Volunteers are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi is tops on his team in both points (13.6) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also posts 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josiah-Jordan James averages 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 35% from the field and 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Zakai Zeigler averages 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

John Fulkerson posts 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1 block.

Auburn Players to Watch