How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 SEC) aim to build on a 10-game home win streak when they host the No. 3 Auburn Tigers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-3
140 points
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Auburn
- The Volunteers record 73.7 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 62.8 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is tops on his team in both points (13.6) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also posts 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josiah-Jordan James averages 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 35% from the field and 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zakai Zeigler averages 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- John Fulkerson posts 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1 block.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Walker Kessler is the Tigers' top rebounder (8.3 per game), and he posts 12 points and 0.8 assists.
- Jabari Smith is putting up team highs in points (16.2 per game) and assists (1.9). And he is producing 6.8 rebounds, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Wendell Green Jr. is the Tigers' top assist man (5 per game), and he delivers 12.5 points and 3.9 rebounds.
- K.D. Johnson gets the Tigers 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Devan Cambridge gets the Tigers 6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Auburn at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)