    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Auburn vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 UConn Huskies (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Auburn Tigers (3-0), who have won three straight. The contest begins at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. UConn

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. UConn

    • Last year, the Huskies put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Tigers gave up (76.4).
    • The Tigers scored an average of 77.2 points per game last year, 12.6 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
    • The Huskies made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
    • The Tigers' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

    UConn Players to Watch

    • James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Tyrese Martin averaged 7.2 boards per game and R.J. Cole dished out 4.3 assists per game.
    • Cole hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Cole and Isaiah Whaley were defensive standouts last season, with Cole averaging 1.2 steals per game and Whaley collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Allen Flanigan accumulated 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Sharife Cooper averaged 4.6 assists per game while also scoring 11.5 points per contest.
    • Jamal Johnson knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Flanigan averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Jaylin Williams compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 99-48

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Coppin State

    W 89-54

    Home

    11/17/2021

    LIU

    W 93-40

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Binghamton

    W 87-63

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Providence

    -

    Home

    Auburn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Morehead State

    W 77-54

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 93-65

    Home

    11/19/2021

    South Florida

    W 58-52

    Away

    11/24/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Battle 4 Atlantis: Connecticut at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

