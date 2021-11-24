Publish date:
How to Watch Auburn vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 UConn Huskies (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Auburn Tigers (3-0), who have won three straight. The contest begins at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
How to Watch Auburn vs. UConn
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
Key Stats for Auburn vs. UConn
- Last year, the Huskies put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Tigers gave up (76.4).
- The Tigers scored an average of 77.2 points per game last year, 12.6 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- The Huskies made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- The Tigers' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
UConn Players to Watch
- James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Tyrese Martin averaged 7.2 boards per game and R.J. Cole dished out 4.3 assists per game.
- Cole hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Cole and Isaiah Whaley were defensive standouts last season, with Cole averaging 1.2 steals per game and Whaley collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan accumulated 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Sharife Cooper averaged 4.6 assists per game while also scoring 11.5 points per contest.
- Jamal Johnson knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Flanigan averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Jaylin Williams compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 99-48
Home
11/13/2021
Coppin State
W 89-54
Home
11/17/2021
LIU
W 93-40
Home
11/20/2021
Binghamton
W 87-63
Home
11/24/2021
Auburn
-
Away
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
-
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
12/18/2021
Providence
-
Home
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Morehead State
W 77-54
Home
11/12/2021
UL Monroe
W 93-65
Home
11/19/2021
South Florida
W 58-52
Away
11/24/2021
UConn
-
Home
12/1/2021
UCF
-
Home
12/4/2021
Yale
-
Home
12/11/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/14/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
