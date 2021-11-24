Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 UConn Huskies (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Auburn Tigers (3-0), who have won three straight. The contest begins at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

How to Watch Auburn vs. UConn

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Key Stats for Auburn vs. UConn

Last year, the Huskies put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Tigers gave up (76.4).

The Tigers scored an average of 77.2 points per game last year, 12.6 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

The Huskies made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

The Tigers' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

UConn Players to Watch

James Bouknight averaged 15.6 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.

Tyrese Martin averaged 7.2 boards per game and R.J. Cole dished out 4.3 assists per game.

Cole hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Cole and Isaiah Whaley were defensive standouts last season, with Cole averaging 1.2 steals per game and Whaley collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.

Auburn Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan accumulated 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.

Sharife Cooper averaged 4.6 assists per game while also scoring 11.5 points per contest.

Jamal Johnson knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.

Flanigan averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Jaylin Williams compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 99-48 Home 11/13/2021 Coppin State W 89-54 Home 11/17/2021 LIU W 93-40 Home 11/20/2021 Binghamton W 87-63 Home 11/24/2021 Auburn - Away 11/30/2021 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Home 12/4/2021 Grambling - Home 12/8/2021 West Virginia - Away 12/11/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Away 12/18/2021 Providence - Home

