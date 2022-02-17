How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11, 5-7 SEC) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Auburn Arena

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

The 80 points per game the Tigers score are 14.5 more points than the Commodores give up (65.5).

The Commodores' 68.8 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Commodores are shooting 41.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 38.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.

Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.

K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.6 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Scotty Pippen Jr. racks up 18.9 points and adds 3.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Commodores' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 12 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.

Myles Stute is the top scorer from distance for the Commodores, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.2 per game.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Oklahoma W 86-68 Home 2/1/2022 Alabama W 100-81 Home 2/5/2022 Georgia W 74-72 Away 2/8/2022 Arkansas L 80-76 Away 2/12/2022 Texas A&M W 75-58 Home 2/16/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 2/19/2022 Florida - Away 2/23/2022 Ole Miss - Home 2/26/2022 Tennessee - Away 3/2/2022 Mississippi State - Away 3/5/2022 South Carolina - Home

Vanderbilt Schedule