How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11, 5-7 SEC) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

  • The 80 points per game the Tigers score are 14.5 more points than the Commodores give up (65.5).
  • The Commodores' 68.8 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Commodores are shooting 41.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 38.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
  • Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.6 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. racks up 18.9 points and adds 3.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Commodores' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 12 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
  • Myles Stute is the top scorer from distance for the Commodores, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.2 per game.

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma

W 86-68

Home

2/1/2022

Alabama

W 100-81

Home

2/5/2022

Georgia

W 74-72

Away

2/8/2022

Arkansas

L 80-76

Away

2/12/2022

Texas A&M

W 75-58

Home

2/16/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

2/19/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/23/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

3/2/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

3/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Georgia

W 85-77

Home

2/2/2022

Kentucky

L 77-70

Away

2/5/2022

LSU

W 75-66

Home

2/8/2022

Missouri

W 70-62

Home

2/12/2022

Tennessee

L 73-64

Away

2/16/2022

Auburn

-

Away

2/19/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

2/22/2022

Alabama

-

Home

2/26/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Florida

-

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Vanderbilt at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
