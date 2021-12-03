Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 21 Auburn Tigers (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Auburn Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Yale

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. Yale

    • The Tigers record 14.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Bulldogs give up (67.7).
    • The Bulldogs put up 7.1 more points per game (75.0) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.9).
    • This season, the Tigers have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.9 per contest to go with 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
    • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 3.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 3.3 rejections per contest.

    Yale Players to Watch

    • Azar Swain racks up 18.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
    • Yale's leader in rebounds is Jalen Gabbidon with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Eze Dike with 2.1 per game.
    • Matthue Cotton is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Yale's leader in steals is Gabbidon (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Kelly (0.9 per game).

    Auburn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    South Florida

    W 58-52

    Away

    11/24/2021

    UConn

    L 115-109

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    W 62-53

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Syracuse

    W 89-68

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCF

    W 85-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Murray State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    Yale Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Vermont

    L 61-53

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Southern Utah

    L 88-85

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Milwaukee

    W 69-56

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Stony Brook

    L 85-81

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Lehigh

    W 82-72

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Iona

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Yale at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

