Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

The No. 21 Auburn Tigers (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Auburn Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Yale

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Auburn Arena

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Yale

The Tigers record 14.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Bulldogs give up (67.7).

The Bulldogs put up 7.1 more points per game (75.0) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.9).

This season, the Tigers have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.9 per contest to go with 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 3.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 3.3 rejections per contest.

Yale Players to Watch

Azar Swain racks up 18.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

Yale's leader in rebounds is Jalen Gabbidon with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Eze Dike with 2.1 per game.

Matthue Cotton is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Yale's leader in steals is Gabbidon (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Kelly (0.9 per game).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 South Florida W 58-52 Away 11/24/2021 UConn L 115-109 Home 11/25/2021 Loyola Chicago W 62-53 Away 11/26/2021 Syracuse W 89-68 Home 12/1/2021 UCF W 85-68 Home 12/4/2021 Yale - Home 12/11/2021 Nebraska - Home 12/14/2021 North Alabama - Home 12/18/2021 Saint Louis - Away 12/22/2021 Murray State - Home 12/29/2021 LSU - Home

Yale Schedule