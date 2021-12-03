Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Auburn Tigers (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Auburn Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Yale
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Yale
- The Tigers record 14.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Bulldogs give up (67.7).
- The Bulldogs put up 7.1 more points per game (75.0) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.9).
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Auburn Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.9 per contest to go with 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 3.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 3.3 rejections per contest.
Yale Players to Watch
- Azar Swain racks up 18.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
- Yale's leader in rebounds is Jalen Gabbidon with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Eze Dike with 2.1 per game.
- Matthue Cotton is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Yale's leader in steals is Gabbidon (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Kelly (0.9 per game).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
South Florida
W 58-52
Away
11/24/2021
UConn
L 115-109
Home
11/25/2021
Loyola Chicago
W 62-53
Away
11/26/2021
Syracuse
W 89-68
Home
12/1/2021
UCF
W 85-68
Home
12/4/2021
Yale
-
Home
12/11/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/14/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
-
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
-
Home
Yale Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Vermont
L 61-53
Away
11/23/2021
Southern Utah
L 88-85
Away
11/24/2021
Milwaukee
W 69-56
Away
11/28/2021
Stony Brook
L 85-81
Home
12/1/2021
Lehigh
W 82-72
Home
12/4/2021
Auburn
-
Away
12/6/2021
Brown
-
Away
12/7/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
12/12/2021
Iona
-
Home
12/14/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/23/2021
Howard
-
Home