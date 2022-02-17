How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

Austin Peay and Elijah Hutchins-Everett will look to spoil No. 21 Murray State's undefeated season in conference play on Thursday night.

Austin Peay is the No. 5 ranked team in their conference, the Ohio Valley. The Governors are 10-14 overall this season and just under .500 at 6-8 in conference play.

The Governors went on a three-game losing streak, but they snapped it with a win against SE Missouri State. Since that win, they have gone on a three-game winning streak, also beating Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois.

How to Watch Austin Peay Governors at Murray State Racers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Elijah Hutchins-Everett is the main threat on this team. He leads them in scoring and rebounding with 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Murray State is the No. 1 team in the same conference as Austin Peay. The Racers are also nationally ranked No. 21 currently. They are 24-2 overall and 14-0 undefeated inside of conference play.

Their only two losses on the season have come against East Tennessee State early in the year at home and at No. 2 ranked Auburn. K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

The last time these two teams played, Murray State went to Austin Peay and came away with a 65-53 win. Tevin Brown was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Racers as the guard had 17 points and 8 rebounds.

