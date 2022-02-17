Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Austin Peay and Elijah Hutchins-Everett will look to spoil No. 21 Murray State's undefeated season in conference play on Thursday night.

Austin Peay is the No. 5 ranked team in their conference, the Ohio Valley. The Governors are 10-14 overall this season and just under .500 at 6-8 in conference play.

The Governors went on a three-game losing streak, but they snapped it with a win against SE Missouri State. Since that win, they have gone on a three-game winning streak, also beating Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois.

How to Watch Austin Peay Governors at Murray State Racers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Austin Peay Governors at Murray State Racers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Elijah Hutchins-Everett is the main threat on this team. He leads them in scoring and rebounding with 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Murray State is the No. 1 team in the same conference as Austin Peay. The Racers are also nationally ranked No. 21 currently. They are 24-2 overall and 14-0 undefeated inside of conference play. 

Their only two losses on the season have come against East Tennessee State early in the year at home and at No. 2 ranked Auburn. K.J. Williams leads the Racers in scoring and rebounding averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

The last time these two teams played, Murray State went to Austin Peay and came away with a 65-53 win. Tevin Brown was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Racers as the guard had 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Austin Peay Governors at Murray State Racers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

3 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

3 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy