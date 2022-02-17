How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Murray State Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC) will look to continue a 14-game winning streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 6-8 OVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The Governors have won three games in a row.
How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: CFSB Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Murray State
-18.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for Murray State vs. Austin Peay
- The 80 points per game the Racers record are 11.4 more points than the Governors allow (68.6).
- The Governors average just 2.8 more points per game (65.3) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (62.5).
- The Racers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Governors allow to opponents.
Murray State Players to Watch
- K.J. Williams posts 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.8 assists, shooting 53.4% from the field.
- Tevin Brown posts 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Justice Hill posts a team-high 5 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.5 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Trae Hannibal posts 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 51% from the field.
- Damiree Burns puts up 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Elijah Hutchins-Everett is posting team highs in points (12.9 per game) and rebounds (6.7). And he is contributing 0.8 assists, making 52.8% of his shots from the floor.
- The Governors receive 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Cameron Copeland.
- Carlos Paez is averaging a team-high 3.6 assists per game. And he is contributing 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- Tariq Silver is posting 9.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell gets the Governors 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
