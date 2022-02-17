Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Murray State Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC) will look to continue a 14-game winning streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 6-8 OVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The Governors have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: CFSB Center

CFSB Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Murray State -18.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Murray State vs. Austin Peay

The 80 points per game the Racers record are 11.4 more points than the Governors allow (68.6).

The Governors average just 2.8 more points per game (65.3) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (62.5).

The Racers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Governors allow to opponents.

Murray State Players to Watch

K.J. Williams posts 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.8 assists, shooting 53.4% from the field.

Tevin Brown posts 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Justice Hill posts a team-high 5 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.5 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trae Hannibal posts 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 51% from the field.

Damiree Burns puts up 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Austin Peay Players to Watch