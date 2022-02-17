Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Murray State Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC) will look to continue a 14-game winning streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 6-8 OVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The Governors have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Murray State vs. Austin Peay

Murray State vs Austin Peay Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Murray State

-18.5

130.5 points

Key Stats for Murray State vs. Austin Peay

  • The 80 points per game the Racers record are 11.4 more points than the Governors allow (68.6).
  • The Governors average just 2.8 more points per game (65.3) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (62.5).
  • The Racers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Governors allow to opponents.

Murray State Players to Watch

  • K.J. Williams posts 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.8 assists, shooting 53.4% from the field.
  • Tevin Brown posts 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Justice Hill posts a team-high 5 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.5 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Trae Hannibal posts 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 51% from the field.
  • Damiree Burns puts up 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Elijah Hutchins-Everett is posting team highs in points (12.9 per game) and rebounds (6.7). And he is contributing 0.8 assists, making 52.8% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Governors receive 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Cameron Copeland.
  • Carlos Paez is averaging a team-high 3.6 assists per game. And he is contributing 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
  • Tariq Silver is posting 9.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.
  • Caleb Stone-Carrawell gets the Governors 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Austin Peay State at Murray State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
