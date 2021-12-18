Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Austin Peay at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Vanderbilt looks to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday when it hosts Austin Peay
    Vanderbilt hosts Austin Peay on Saturday looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Commodores started the year 5-1, but have stumbled over their last three and are now just 5-4 on the year.

    How to Watch Austin Peay at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Austin Peay at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV:

    None of the losses have been to bad teams, but it is still games that feel like Vanderbilt should win if it want to take the next step.

    First the Commodores get Austin Peay before they head out to Hawaii for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

    Before they head out to the Aloha State, they will look to avoid losing its fourth straight game when they take on a Governors team that has lost two straight.

    The losses have dropped them to 4-5 on the year and under .500 for just the second time this year.

    The Governors have played well at times this year as they have wins against Dayton and Howard, but haven't found much consistency yet.

    Saturday they will look to snap their skid and pick up a big road upset over a Vanderbilt team that is desperate for a win.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Austin Peay at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
