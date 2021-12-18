Vanderbilt looks to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday when it hosts Austin Peay

Vanderbilt hosts Austin Peay on Saturday looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Commodores started the year 5-1, but have stumbled over their last three and are now just 5-4 on the year.

How to Watch Austin Peay at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

None of the losses have been to bad teams, but it is still games that feel like Vanderbilt should win if it want to take the next step.

First the Commodores get Austin Peay before they head out to Hawaii for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

Before they head out to the Aloha State, they will look to avoid losing its fourth straight game when they take on a Governors team that has lost two straight.

The losses have dropped them to 4-5 on the year and under .500 for just the second time this year.

The Governors have played well at times this year as they have wins against Dayton and Howard, but haven't found much consistency yet.

Saturday they will look to snap their skid and pick up a big road upset over a Vanderbilt team that is desperate for a win.

