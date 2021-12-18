Dec 10, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles against Loyola Ramblers forward Aher Uguak (30) during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Austin Peay Governors (4-5) will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-4) after losing three straight road games. The matchup tips at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -15.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay

The 69.4 points per game the Commodores put up are the same as the Governors give up.

The Governors' 71.2 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 61.8 the Commodores give up to opponents.

This season, the Commodores have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.

The Governors have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordan Wright paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also puts up 13.8 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Myles Stute puts up 8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamaine Mann puts up 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the field.

Tyrin Lawrence is posting 6.7 points, 1.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Austin Peay Players to Watch