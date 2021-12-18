Publish date:
How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (4-5) will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-4) after losing three straight road games. The matchup tips at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Vanderbilt
-15.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay
- The 69.4 points per game the Commodores put up are the same as the Governors give up.
- The Governors' 71.2 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 61.8 the Commodores give up to opponents.
- This season, the Commodores have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.
- The Governors have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also puts up 13.8 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Myles Stute puts up 8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jamaine Mann puts up 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the field.
- Tyrin Lawrence is posting 6.7 points, 1.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Elijah Hutchins-Everett is the Governors' top rebounder (7.3 per game), and he contributes 13 points and 1.1 assists.
- The Governors receive 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Cameron Copeland.
- Tariq Silver tops the Governors in scoring (14.1 points per game) and assists (2.7), and produces 1.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell gets the Governors 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Carlos Paez is averaging a team-best 3.9 assists per contest. And he is contributing 6 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 42.1% of his shots from the field.
