Ball State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (8-6, 2-2 MAC) hit the road in MAC play against the Ball State Cardinals (7-8, 2-2 MAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
Key Stats for Ball State vs. Buffalo

  • The 82.1 points per game the Bulls put up are just 4.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (77.3).
  • The Cardinals put up only 1.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Bulls allow (73.3).
  • The Bulls make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • The Cardinals are shooting 44.4% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • The Bulls scoring leader is Jeenathan Williams, who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
  • Buffalo's leading rebounder is Josh Mballa averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Ronaldo Segu and his 5.1 assists per game.
  • Segu makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Buffalo leader in both steals and blocks is Mballa, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Ball State Players to Watch

  • Luke Bumbalough collects 12.7 points and adds 3.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cardinals' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Payton Sparks is at the top of the Ball State rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.3 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.
  • Bumbalough is the most prolific from distance for the Cardinals, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Ball State's leader in steals is Tyler Cochran (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sparks (0.4 per game).

Buffalo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Canisius

L 65-64

Away

12/29/2021

Miami (OH)

L 91-81

Home

1/1/2022

Akron

L 88-76

Away

1/5/2022

Bowling Green

W 99-88

Home

1/11/2022

Western Michigan

W 78-64

Away

1/14/2022

Ball State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Central Michigan

-

Home

1/21/2022

Kent State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Toledo

-

Away

1/28/2022

Ohio

-

Home

2/5/2022

Central Michigan

-

Away

Ball State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Eastern Illinois

W 75-55

Home

1/1/2022

Bowling Green

W 81-80

Home

1/4/2022

Kent State

L 66-65

Home

1/8/2022

Eastern Michigan

W 78-72

Away

1/11/2022

Akron

L 84-74

Away

1/14/2022

Buffalo

-

Home

1/18/2022

Toledo

-

Away

1/22/2022

Central Michigan

-

Away

1/25/2022

Miami (OH)

-

Home

1/27/2022

Northern Illinois

-

Away

1/29/2022

Western Michigan

-

Home

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Buffalo at Ball State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
