Ball State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (8-6, 2-2 MAC) hit the road in MAC play against the Ball State Cardinals (7-8, 2-2 MAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ball State vs. Buffalo
- The 82.1 points per game the Bulls put up are just 4.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (77.3).
- The Cardinals put up only 1.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Bulls allow (73.3).
- The Bulls make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Cardinals are shooting 44.4% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is Jeenathan Williams, who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Buffalo's leading rebounder is Josh Mballa averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Ronaldo Segu and his 5.1 assists per game.
- Segu makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Buffalo leader in both steals and blocks is Mballa, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.
Ball State Players to Watch
- Luke Bumbalough collects 12.7 points and adds 3.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cardinals' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Payton Sparks is at the top of the Ball State rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.3 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.
- Bumbalough is the most prolific from distance for the Cardinals, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Ball State's leader in steals is Tyler Cochran (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sparks (0.4 per game).
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Canisius
L 65-64
Away
12/29/2021
Miami (OH)
L 91-81
Home
1/1/2022
Akron
L 88-76
Away
1/5/2022
Bowling Green
W 99-88
Home
1/11/2022
Western Michigan
W 78-64
Away
1/14/2022
Ball State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Central Michigan
-
Home
1/21/2022
Kent State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Toledo
-
Away
1/28/2022
Ohio
-
Home
2/5/2022
Central Michigan
-
Away
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 75-55
Home
1/1/2022
Bowling Green
W 81-80
Home
1/4/2022
Kent State
L 66-65
Home
1/8/2022
Eastern Michigan
W 78-72
Away
1/11/2022
Akron
L 84-74
Away
1/14/2022
Buffalo
-
Home
1/18/2022
Toledo
-
Away
1/22/2022
Central Michigan
-
Away
1/25/2022
Miami (OH)
-
Home
1/27/2022
Northern Illinois
-
Away
1/29/2022
Western Michigan
-
Home