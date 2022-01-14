Ball State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (8-6, 2-2 MAC) hit the road in MAC play against the Ball State Cardinals (7-8, 2-2 MAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: John E. Worthen Arena

John E. Worthen Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Ball State vs. Buffalo

The 82.1 points per game the Bulls put up are just 4.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (77.3).

The Cardinals put up only 1.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Bulls allow (73.3).

The Bulls make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

The Cardinals are shooting 44.4% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is Jeenathan Williams, who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Buffalo's leading rebounder is Josh Mballa averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Ronaldo Segu and his 5.1 assists per game.

Segu makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Buffalo leader in both steals and blocks is Mballa, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Ball State Players to Watch

Luke Bumbalough collects 12.7 points and adds 3.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cardinals' leaderboards for those statistics.

Payton Sparks is at the top of the Ball State rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.3 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.

Bumbalough is the most prolific from distance for the Cardinals, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Ball State's leader in steals is Tyler Cochran (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sparks (0.4 per game).

Buffalo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Canisius L 65-64 Away 12/29/2021 Miami (OH) L 91-81 Home 1/1/2022 Akron L 88-76 Away 1/5/2022 Bowling Green W 99-88 Home 1/11/2022 Western Michigan W 78-64 Away 1/14/2022 Ball State - Away 1/18/2022 Central Michigan - Home 1/21/2022 Kent State - Home 1/25/2022 Toledo - Away 1/28/2022 Ohio - Home 2/5/2022 Central Michigan - Away

Ball State Schedule