    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ball State Cardinals vs FIU Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ball State and FIU both look to win their second game in a row when they meet up in the Jersey Mike's Classic in Florida.
    Ball State heads down south for three games starting Thursday against FIU. The Cardinals are coming off a four-point win against Omaha on Saturday. Ball State built a 13-point halftime lead and had to withstand a rally from Omaha to get its first win of the year.

    How to Watch Ball State vs FIU Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Ball State at FIU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win evened the Cardinals record at 1-1, as they lost their season opener to Georgia Southern by 11.

    Ball State will look to make it two in a row against an FIU team that is coming off a blowout win over Trinity College. 

    The Panthers won that game easily after coming up just short against Georgia in their season opener.

    FIU had the Bulldogs down at halftime but were outscored by 12 in the second half that led to the seven-point loss.

    Both of these schools look pretty even as they head into this event in St. Petersburg. It should be a great nightcap to finish off the first day of games.

