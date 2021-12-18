Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Ball State at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday afternoon in college basketball action, Ball State will hit the road for a tough game against Illinois State.
    There will be plenty of great games for college basketball fans to watch on Saturday. From elite contenders to simply good matchups, fans will not be disappointed with their options to choose from. One intriguing matchup will feature Ball State hitting the road for a tough matchup against Illinois State.

    How to Watch Ball State Cardinals at Illinois State Redbirds Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream the Ball State Cardinals at Illinois State Redbirds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of today's matchup, the Cardinals have opened up their season with a 4-5 record. It has not been the start they were hoping for, but they can turn things around by stringing a few wins together. Last time out, Ball State ended up beating IU-Kokomo by a final score of 85-58.

    On the other side of the court, the Redbirds hold a 6-5 record entering this game. They have looked solid, but have not shown consistency yet. Illinois State is fresh off of an 81-63 victory over Quincy last time out and will look to stretch their winning streak to three games.

    This should be a good matchup even though it doesn't feature big-name teams. Fans will still get to see a good and competitive game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

    Ball State at Illinois State

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

