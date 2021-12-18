How to Watch Ball State at Illinois State

On Saturday afternoon in college basketball action, Ball State will hit the road for a tough game against Illinois State.

There will be plenty of great games for college basketball fans to watch on Saturday. From elite contenders to simply good matchups, fans will not be disappointed with their options to choose from. One intriguing matchup will feature Ball State hitting the road for a tough matchup against Illinois State.

How to Watch Ball State Cardinals at Illinois State Redbirds Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Ball State Cardinals at Illinois State Redbirds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's matchup, the Cardinals have opened up their season with a 4-5 record. It has not been the start they were hoping for, but they can turn things around by stringing a few wins together. Last time out, Ball State ended up beating IU-Kokomo by a final score of 85-58.

On the other side of the court, the Redbirds hold a 6-5 record entering this game. They have looked solid, but have not shown consistency yet. Illinois State is fresh off of an 81-63 victory over Quincy last time out and will look to stretch their winning streak to three games.

This should be a good matchup even though it doesn't feature big-name teams. Fans will still get to see a good and competitive game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.