How to Watch Ball State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (4-5) face the Illinois State Redbirds (6-5) at Redbird Arena on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois State vs. Ball State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: Redbird Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois State
-5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Ball State
- The 79.8 points per game the Redbirds put up are just 0.1 more points than the Cardinals give up (79.7).
- The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 79.2 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
- The Redbirds are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- The Cardinals have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Antonio Reeves leads the Redbirds at 21.3 points per game, while also posting 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He is sixth in the country in scoring.
- Sy Chatman is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 14.5 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Kendall Lewis is posting 9.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Josiah Strong averages 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Mark Freeman puts up a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 43% from the field.
Ball State Players to Watch
- Tyler Cochran gives the Cardinals 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Miryne Thomas gives the Cardinals 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Payton Sparks is putting up a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9 points and 1 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Jalen Windham gets the Cardinals 9.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
