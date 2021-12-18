Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Ball State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 25, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) dribbles while defended by Illinois State Redbirds guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ball State Cardinals (4-5) face the Illinois State Redbirds (6-5) at Redbird Arena on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. Ball State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: Redbird Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois State vs Ball State Betting Information

    Illinois State

    -5

    150.5 points

    Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Ball State

    • The 79.8 points per game the Redbirds put up are just 0.1 more points than the Cardinals give up (79.7).
    • The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 79.2 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
    • The Redbirds are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
    • The Cardinals have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • Antonio Reeves leads the Redbirds at 21.3 points per game, while also posting 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He is sixth in the country in scoring.
    • Sy Chatman is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 14.5 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
    • Kendall Lewis is posting 9.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
    • Josiah Strong averages 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Mark Freeman puts up a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 43% from the field.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Tyler Cochran gives the Cardinals 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Miryne Thomas gives the Cardinals 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Payton Sparks is putting up a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9 points and 1 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jalen Windham gets the Cardinals 9.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Ball State at Illinois State

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

