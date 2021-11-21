Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Ball State vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ball State Cardinals (1-3) battle the UMass Minutemen (3-2) at John E. Worthen Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Ball State

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UMass vs Ball State Betting Information

    UMass

    -7.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for UMass vs. Ball State

    • The Minutemen record only 1.7 more points per game (79) than the Cardinals allow (77.3).
    • The Cardinals' 69.5 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 77 the Minutemen allow.
    • This season, the Minutemen have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
    • The Cardinals' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Trent Buttrick posts a team-leading 4.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15.2 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Noah Fernandes paces his team in both points (16.8) and assists (3.2) per game, and also averages 3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Rich Kelly averages a team-leading 4 assists per game. He is also posting 11.8 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field and 45.5% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • T.J. Weeks averages 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • CJ Kelly is putting up 11 points, 1.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Payton Sparks is posting a team-high 7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.8 points and 0.5 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Cardinals get 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Demarius Jacobs.
    • Tyler Cochran gives the Cardinals 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Cardinals receive 8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Miryne Thomas.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Massachusetts at Ball State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
