Ball State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

The Weber State Wildcats (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at John E. Worthen Arena. The contest airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Weber State

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: John E. Worthen Arena

Key Stats for Ball State vs. Weber State

Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.3 more points than the Cardinals allowed (75.5).

The Cardinals put up 5.4 more points per game last year (74.7) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (69.3).

Last season, the Wildcats had a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.4% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Cardinals' opponents hit.

The Cardinals' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (42.4%).

Weber State Players to Watch

Isiah Brown put up 17.7 points per game last season to go with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Dillon Jones pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Seikou Sisoho Jawara averaged 3.2 assists per contest.

Brown made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.

Jones averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Michal Kozak compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Ball State Players to Watch

K.J. Walton scored 16.4 points and pulled down 5.9 boards per game last season.

Ishmael El-Amin averaged 2.9 assists per game while also scoring 16.2 points per contest.

El-Amin hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

El-Amin and Blake Huggins were defensive standouts last season, with El-Amin averaging 1.3 steals per game and Huggins collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

Weber State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Western Colorado W 100-60 Home 11/15/2021 Duquesne W 63-59 Away 11/18/2021 UMass W 88-73 Home 11/19/2021 Ball State - Away 11/21/2021 Green Bay - Home 11/27/2021 Dixie State - Away 12/2/2021 Northern Arizona - Home 12/4/2021 Portland State - Home 12/8/2021 Washington State - Away

Ball State Schedule