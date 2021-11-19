Ball State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Ball State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at John E. Worthen Arena. The contest airs at 5:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Ball State vs. Weber State
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
- Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
Key Stats for Ball State vs. Weber State
- Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.3 more points than the Cardinals allowed (75.5).
- The Cardinals put up 5.4 more points per game last year (74.7) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (69.3).
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.4% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Cardinals' opponents hit.
- The Cardinals' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (42.4%).
Weber State Players to Watch
- Isiah Brown put up 17.7 points per game last season to go with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
- Dillon Jones pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Seikou Sisoho Jawara averaged 3.2 assists per contest.
- Brown made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Jones averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Michal Kozak compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Ball State Players to Watch
- K.J. Walton scored 16.4 points and pulled down 5.9 boards per game last season.
- Ishmael El-Amin averaged 2.9 assists per game while also scoring 16.2 points per contest.
- El-Amin hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- El-Amin and Blake Huggins were defensive standouts last season, with El-Amin averaging 1.3 steals per game and Huggins collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Weber State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Western Colorado
W 100-60
Home
11/15/2021
Duquesne
W 63-59
Away
11/18/2021
UMass
W 88-73
Home
11/19/2021
Ball State
-
Away
11/21/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
11/27/2021
Dixie State
-
Away
12/2/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
12/4/2021
Portland State
-
Home
12/8/2021
Washington State
-
Away
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Georgia Southern
L 82-71
Away
11/13/2021
Omaha
W 73-69
Home
11/18/2021
Florida International
L 73-60
Away
11/19/2021
Weber State
-
Home
11/21/2021
UMass
-
Home
11/27/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Western Illinois
-
Away
12/8/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/12/2021
Indiana-Kokomo
-
Home
