Ball State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Ball State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Weber State Wildcats (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at John E. Worthen Arena. The contest airs at 5:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ball State vs. Weber State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Ball State vs. Weber State

    • Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.3 more points than the Cardinals allowed (75.5).
    • The Cardinals put up 5.4 more points per game last year (74.7) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (69.3).
    • Last season, the Wildcats had a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.4% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Cardinals' opponents hit.
    • The Cardinals' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (42.4%).

    Weber State Players to Watch

    • Isiah Brown put up 17.7 points per game last season to go with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
    • Dillon Jones pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Seikou Sisoho Jawara averaged 3.2 assists per contest.
    • Brown made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jones averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Michal Kozak compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • K.J. Walton scored 16.4 points and pulled down 5.9 boards per game last season.
    • Ishmael El-Amin averaged 2.9 assists per game while also scoring 16.2 points per contest.
    • El-Amin hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • El-Amin and Blake Huggins were defensive standouts last season, with El-Amin averaging 1.3 steals per game and Huggins collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Weber State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Western Colorado

    W 100-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Duquesne

    W 63-59

    Away

    11/18/2021

    UMass

    W 88-73

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Dixie State

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    Ball State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Georgia Southern

    L 82-71

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Omaha

    W 73-69

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Florida International

    L 73-60

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Indiana-Kokomo

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Weber State at Ball State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    5:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

