    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Ball State at Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Xavier goes for its fourth straight victory Wednesday night when it hosts Ball State.
    Xavier has gotten off to a great to the season, as it has won seven of its first eight games, including huge wins over Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State.

    How to Watch Ball State at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Ball State at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Musketeers' only loss of the year was a 12-point defeat to Iowa State, but they have since rolled off three straight wins. 

    Wednesday night, they go for their fourth consecutive win against a Ball State team that is coming off a loss to Western Illinois last Wednesday.

    The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped the Cardinals back under .500 at 3-4. They do have a big win over UMass but have struggled in the early part of the season.

    Wednesday, the Cardinals will get their toughest test of the year against a very good Xavier team. It would be a huge upset if they can pull off the win. The Musketeers have Cincinnati up next, and Ball State could catch them looking ahead.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Ball State at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    College Basketball

