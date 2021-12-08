Xavier goes for its fourth straight victory Wednesday night when it hosts Ball State.

Xavier has gotten off to a great to the season, as it has won seven of its first eight games, including huge wins over Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State.

How to Watch Ball State at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Musketeers' only loss of the year was a 12-point defeat to Iowa State, but they have since rolled off three straight wins.

Wednesday night, they go for their fourth consecutive win against a Ball State team that is coming off a loss to Western Illinois last Wednesday.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped the Cardinals back under .500 at 3-4. They do have a big win over UMass but have struggled in the early part of the season.

Wednesday, the Cardinals will get their toughest test of the year against a very good Xavier team. It would be a huge upset if they can pull off the win. The Musketeers have Cincinnati up next, and Ball State could catch them looking ahead.

