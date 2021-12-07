Dec 5, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) dribbles past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Rondel Walker (5) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The Xavier Musketeers (7-1) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (3-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Cintas Center.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Ball State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Ball State

The Musketeers put up eight fewer points per game (72.4) than the Cardinals give up (80.4).

The Cardinals average 16.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (61).

The Musketeers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

The Cardinals have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

Colby Jones posts a team-best 9.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.7 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field.

Jack Nunge averages 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.4% from the field.

Paul Scruggs is tops on his team in assists per contest (4), and also puts up 12 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nate Johnson paces his team in points per game (14.6), and also puts up 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jerome Hunter is averaging 5.4 points, 1.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Ball State Players to Watch