Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ball State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) dribbles past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Rondel Walker (5) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 5, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) dribbles past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Rondel Walker (5) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Xavier Musketeers (7-1) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (3-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Cintas Center.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Ball State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Ball State

    • The Musketeers put up eight fewer points per game (72.4) than the Cardinals give up (80.4).
    • The Cardinals average 16.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (61).
    • The Musketeers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
    • The Cardinals have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Colby Jones posts a team-best 9.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.7 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field.
    • Jack Nunge averages 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.4% from the field.
    • Paul Scruggs is tops on his team in assists per contest (4), and also puts up 12 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Nate Johnson paces his team in points per game (14.6), and also puts up 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jerome Hunter is averaging 5.4 points, 1.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Tyler Cochran is putting up 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 47.7% of his shots from the field.
    • The Cardinals get 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Miryne Thomas.
    • Payton Sparks is the Cardinals' top rebounder (6 per game), and he delivers 9.3 points and 0.6 assists.
    • Demarius Jacobs is putting up 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 64.3% of his shots from the field and 53.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Ball State at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 4, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) blocks a shot by LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores a long three point basket between Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) and forward Franz Wagner (22) at the end of the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball pas New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball in the third quarter defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) an forward Bruce Brown (1) defend during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives between Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14), Jae Crowder (99), and Deandre Ayton (22) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy