How to Watch Baylor at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

Baylor heads to Alabama on Saturday to take on the Crimson Tide in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Baylor made another statement on Tuesday night when it demolished Kansas State 74-49. It was an impressive win that once again showed why it is still one of the best teams in the country.

How to Watch Baylor at Alabama in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Bears became the first team to ever lose two home games in a week as the No. 1 team, but have gotten back on track with three straight wins. The wins have moved them to 6-2 in the Big 12 and has them a half game back of first place Kansas.

Saturday afternoon they step out of conference to play an Alabama team who is coming off a shocking upset loss to Georgia.

The Crimson Tide, who once pulled off a huge upset of Gonzaga, have lost four of their last six including upset losses to Missouri and Georgia.

It has been a weird stretch as they have also beaten rival LSU during that time, but overall they have been struggling.

Saturday afternoon it doesn't get any easier as they take on the defending national champion Bears.

