How to Watch Baylor at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

The top two teams in the Big 12 battle Saturday afternoon when Baylor travels to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks

Baylor heads to Kansas on Saturday afternoon for the first of two games this year with No. 10 Kansas. The Bears will play two straight in the state of Kansas and first up is the Jayhawks.

How to Watch Baylor at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Baylor comes into the game after picking up a big 81-77 win over West Virginia on Monday night. The win came two days after the Bears were upset by Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Luckily the loss to the Crimson Tide didn't affect their conference record. The Bears are now 7-2 in the Big 12 and a game back of first-place Kansas.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get even with them as they go for a big road win in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks will look to keep that from happening as they try and open up a two-game lead in the conference standings.

Kansas is also coming off a big win as it beat conference rival Iowa State 70-61 on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks, like the Bears, lost in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Kansas was blown out by Kentucky 80-62 in a game that wasn't even that close.

Both teams still look like two of the best teams in the country and this should be an absolutely great game.

