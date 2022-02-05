Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor at Kansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in the Big 12 battle Saturday afternoon when Baylor travels to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks

Baylor heads to Kansas on Saturday afternoon for the first of two games this year with No. 10 Kansas. The Bears will play two straight in the state of Kansas and first up is the Jayhawks.

How to Watch Baylor at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Baylor at Kansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baylor comes into the game after picking up a big 81-77 win over West Virginia on Monday night. The win came two days after the Bears were upset by Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Luckily the loss to the Crimson Tide didn't affect their conference record. The Bears are now 7-2 in the Big 12 and a game back of first-place Kansas.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get even with them as they go for a big road win in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks will look to keep that from happening as they try and open up a two-game lead in the conference standings.

Kansas is also coming off a big win as it beat conference rival Iowa State 70-61 on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks, like the Bears, lost in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Kansas was blown out by Kentucky 80-62 in a game that wasn't even that close.

Both teams still look like two of the best teams in the country and this should be an absolutely great game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Baylor at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

oklahoma women
Women's College Basketball

West Virginia at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Duquesne at VCU in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Cal in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marshall at Charlotte in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17555054
College Wrestling

How to Watch Wisconsin at Iowa in College Wrestling

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) shoots for three during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Florida in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy