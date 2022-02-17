Baylor travels to Big 12 rival Texas Tech on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game in men's basketball.

Baylor hits the road on Wednesday night looking to avenge an earlier season loss to Texas Tech. The Bears lost their first game of the year when the Red Raiders came to town and beat them 65-62.

How to Watch Baylor at Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

That loss was the first of two straight defeats that dropped Baylor from being No. 1 in the country.

Since those losses, the Bears are 6-2 which has kept them just a game back of first lace Kansas at 9-3 in the Big 12.

Wednesday, they will look to keep pace when they try and pick up a season split with Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders will look to spoil that plan as they go for their second straight win.

Texas Tech saw its three-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday when Oklahoma upset the Red Raiders, but they bounced back on Saturday with a big 82-69 win against TCU.

The Red Raiders are now 8-4 in the Big 12 and a game back of Baylor. Wednesday, they will look to pull even with the Bears for second place in the conference.

