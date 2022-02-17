Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baylor travels to Big 12 rival Texas Tech on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game in men's basketball.

Baylor hits the road on Wednesday night looking to avenge an earlier season loss to Texas Tech. The Bears lost their first game of the year when the Red Raiders came to town and beat them 65-62.

How to Watch Baylor at Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Baylor at Texas Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That loss was the first of two straight defeats that dropped Baylor from being No. 1 in the country.

Since those losses, the Bears are 6-2 which has kept them just a game back of first lace Kansas at 9-3 in the Big 12.

Wednesday, they will look to keep pace when they try and pick up a season split with Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders will look to spoil that plan as they go for their second straight win.

Texas Tech saw its three-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday when Oklahoma upset the Red Raiders, but they bounced back on Saturday with a big 82-69 win against TCU.

The Red Raiders are now 8-4 in the Big 12 and a game back of Baylor. Wednesday, they will look to pull even with the Bears for second place in the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Baylor at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

