How to Watch Baylor vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Baylor Bears (18-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-7) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Baylor
- The Bears average 78.7 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 74.7 the Crimson Tide give up.
- The Crimson Tide's 81.1 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 59.3 the Bears allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bears have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have hit.
- The Crimson Tide's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
Baylor Players to Watch
- Matthew Mayer posts 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Adam Flagler is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.
- Kendall Brown is putting up 10.1 points, 2.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Keon Ellis tops the Crimson Tide in rebounding (6.4 per game), and puts up 12.2 points and 2.0 assists. He also averages 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (17.1 points per game), and produces 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jahvon Quinerly paces the Crimson Tide in assists (4.3 per game), and posts 14.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- JD Davison gets the Crimson Tide 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Charles Bediako is averaging 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 64.2% of his shots from the field.
