How to Watch Baylor vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Baylor Bears (18-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-7) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -2 150.5 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Baylor

The Bears average 78.7 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 74.7 the Crimson Tide give up.

The Crimson Tide's 81.1 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 59.3 the Bears allow to opponents.

This season, the Bears have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have hit.

The Crimson Tide's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Baylor Players to Watch

Matthew Mayer posts 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Adam Flagler is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Kendall Brown is putting up 10.1 points, 2.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor.

Alabama Players to Watch