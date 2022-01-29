Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Baylor Bears (18-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-7) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Baylor

Baylor vs Alabama Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Baylor

-2

150.5 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Baylor

  • The Bears average 78.7 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 74.7 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • The Crimson Tide's 81.1 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 59.3 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Bears have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have hit.
  • The Crimson Tide's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Matthew Mayer posts 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Adam Flagler is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.
  • Kendall Brown is putting up 10.1 points, 2.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Keon Ellis tops the Crimson Tide in rebounding (6.4 per game), and puts up 12.2 points and 2.0 assists. He also averages 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (17.1 points per game), and produces 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jahvon Quinerly paces the Crimson Tide in assists (4.3 per game), and posts 14.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • JD Davison gets the Crimson Tide 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Charles Bediako is averaging 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 64.2% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Baylor at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

