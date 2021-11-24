Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Baylor vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (center) dribbles the ball while defended by San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and guard Lamont Butler (5) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Baylor Bears (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Baylor

    Baylor vs Arizona State Betting Information

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Baylor

    • Last year, the Bears put up 5.8 more points per game (82.9) than the Sun Devils allowed (77.1).
    • The Sun Devils' 74.3 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 65.5 the Bears gave up.
    • Last season, the Bears had a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 46.0% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents knocked down.
    • The Sun Devils' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Bears allowed to their opponents.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Jared Butler averaged 16.7 points and 4.8 assists per contest last season -- both team highs. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Davion Mitchell led the Bears at 5.5 assists per game last year, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 14.1 points.
    • MaCio Teague averaged 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Mark Vital posted a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 5.6 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor.
    • Matthew Mayer put up 8.1 points, 1.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game last season.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin put up 17.6 points per game last season to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
    • Martin knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jaelen House and Jalen Graham were defensive standouts last season, with House averaging 1.4 steals per game and Graham collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
