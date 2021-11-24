Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baylor vs Arizona State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Baylor and Arizona State meet in the Bahamas in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Baylor and Arizona State will wrap up the first day of the Battle 4 Atlantis when they take the court Wednesday night. Both teams will look to make it to the semi-finals where they will play either Syracuse or VCU.

    How to Watch Baylor vs Arizona State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Baylor vs Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Baylor heads down to the island a perfect 4-0 on the year as it starts its journey defending its national championship from last year. The Bears have looked great so far, winning each game by at least 27 points and most recently beating Stanford by 38.

    The Bears have picked up right where they left off when they ran through the NCAA Tournament to their first title last year.

    They are the favorite heading into this tournament, but first they must take on an Arizona State team that is 2-2 on the year.

    The Sun Devils are coming off a tough two-point loss to San Diego State. It was their second loss of the year, but both have come by two or fewer points as they also lost to UC Riverside by just one.

    Arizona State will have its hands full with Baylor and will have to play its best game of the year if it wants to pull off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Baylor vs Arizona State in Men's College Basketball:

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
