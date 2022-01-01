How to Watch Baylor at Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

Baylor and Iowa State both put their undefeated records on the line Saturday afternoon in their Big 12 opener

Baylor has picked up right where it left off last year by winning its first 12 games and climbing to No. 1 in the country. The Bears won last year's national title and look like a favorite to do it again.

How to Watch Baylor at Iowa State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Baylor has won 10 of its games by double-digits, with the other two coming by eight. It has been an absolutely dominant start for the Bears.

Saturday they will get a huge test in their Big 12 opener when they take on an Iowa State team who has surprised everyone with its 12-0 start.

The Cyclones won just two games last year and nobody expected them to be this good so far. They have been almost as dominant as Baylor has and have climbed up to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll.

These two teams look like the best of a loaded Big 12 conference and getting a win in this one would be huge. It won't win the conference but it will show which team is the better team right now.

