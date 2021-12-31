Dec 9, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots in front of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring a 12-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 1 Baylor Bears (12-0, 0-0 Big 12), winners of 12 straight as well. The contest tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Baylor

The Cyclones score 73.1 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 56.8 the Bears allow.

The Bears score 27.7 more points per game (83.8) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (56.1).

This season, the Cyclones have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

The Bears are shooting 48.8% from the field, 11.9% higher than the 36.9% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Izaiah Brockington leads his team in both points (16.9) and rebounds (8.4) per contest, and also averages 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyrese Hunter leads the Cyclones at 5.1 assists per game, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 9.8 points.

Gabe Kalscheur puts up 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 24.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aljaz Kunc is putting up 7.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

George Conditt IV is posting 6 points, 1.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Baylor Players to Watch