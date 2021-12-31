Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 9, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots in front of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring a 12-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 1 Baylor Bears (12-0, 0-0 Big 12), winners of 12 straight as well. The contest tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor

    Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Baylor

    • The Cyclones score 73.1 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 56.8 the Bears allow.
    • The Bears score 27.7 more points per game (83.8) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (56.1).
    • This season, the Cyclones have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bears are shooting 48.8% from the field, 11.9% higher than the 36.9% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Izaiah Brockington leads his team in both points (16.9) and rebounds (8.4) per contest, and also averages 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Tyrese Hunter leads the Cyclones at 5.1 assists per game, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 9.8 points.
    • Gabe Kalscheur puts up 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 24.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Aljaz Kunc is putting up 7.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
    • George Conditt IV is posting 6 points, 1.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • James Akinjo tops the Bears in assists (6.3 per game), and posts 12.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also puts up 2.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Jeremy Sochan gets the Bears 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Kendall Brown is No. 1 on the Bears in scoring (13 points per game) and assists (1.6), and averages 3.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua tops the Bears in rebounding (8.3 per game), and produces 9 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Bears receive 9.8 points, 2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Adam Flagler.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Baylor at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

