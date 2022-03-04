Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots against Oklahoma State Cowboys Bryce Thompson (1) during the first half at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

The No. 3 Baylor Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 7-10 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Ferrell Center.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Iowa State

The Bears average 14.6 more points per game (76.9) than the Cyclones allow (62.3).

The Cyclones' 67.3 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 63.2 the Bears allow to opponents.

The Bears make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Cyclones are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 42.0% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Adam Flagler, who averages 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is Baylor's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while James Akinjo is its best passer, averaging 5.8 assists in each contest.

The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Flagler, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Akinjo is Baylor's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Flo Thamba leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Izaiah Brockington collects 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Cyclones, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Iowa State's assist leader is Tyrese Hunter with 4.7 per game. He also scores 11.1 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.

Caleb Grill is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cyclones, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV (0.9 per game).

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Texas Tech L 83-73 Away 2/19/2022 TCU W 72-62 Home 2/21/2022 Oklahoma State W 66-64 Away 2/26/2022 Kansas W 80-70 Home 2/28/2022 Texas W 68-61 Away 3/5/2022 Iowa State - Home

Iowa State Schedule