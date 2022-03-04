Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Baylor Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 7-10 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Ferrell Center.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ferrell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Iowa State
- The Bears average 14.6 more points per game (76.9) than the Cyclones allow (62.3).
- The Cyclones' 67.3 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 63.2 the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Bears make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Cyclones are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 42.0% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Baylor Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Adam Flagler, who averages 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is Baylor's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while James Akinjo is its best passer, averaging 5.8 assists in each contest.
- The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Flagler, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Akinjo is Baylor's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Flo Thamba leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington collects 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Cyclones, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Iowa State's assist leader is Tyrese Hunter with 4.7 per game. He also scores 11.1 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Grill is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cyclones, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV (0.9 per game).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Texas Tech
L 83-73
Away
2/19/2022
TCU
W 72-62
Home
2/21/2022
Oklahoma State
W 66-64
Away
2/26/2022
Kansas
W 80-70
Home
2/28/2022
Texas
W 68-61
Away
3/5/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
TCU
W 54-51
Away
2/19/2022
Oklahoma
W 75-54
Home
2/23/2022
West Virginia
W 84-81
Home
2/26/2022
Kansas State
W 74-73
Away
3/2/2022
Oklahoma State
L 53-36
Home
3/5/2022
Baylor
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Iowa State at Baylor
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)