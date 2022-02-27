How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 10 Baylor Bears (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ferrell Center
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Kansas
- The 77.1 points per game the Bears record are 8.9 more points than the Jayhawks allow (68.2).
- The Jayhawks' 80.0 points per game are 17.0 more points than the 63.0 the Bears give up to opponents.
- The Bears are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- The Jayhawks' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
Baylor Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Adam Flagler, who averages 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while James Akinjo leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- Flagler leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Akinjo is Baylor's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Flo Thamba leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Ochai Agbaji is at the top of the Jayhawks scoring leaderboard with 20.2 points per game. He also grabs 5.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.7 assists per game.
- The Kansas leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Wilson with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.7 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Dajuan Harris with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game).
- Agbaji averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jayhawks.
- Kansas' leader in steals is Harris (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Christian Braun (1.0 per game).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Kansas State
W 75-60
Away
2/12/2022
Texas
W 80-63
Home
2/16/2022
Texas Tech
L 83-73
Away
2/19/2022
TCU
W 72-62
Home
2/21/2022
Oklahoma State
W 66-64
Away
2/26/2022
Kansas
-
Home
2/28/2022
Texas
-
Away
3/5/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Texas
L 79-76
Away
2/12/2022
Oklahoma
W 71-69
Home
2/14/2022
Oklahoma State
W 76-62
Home
2/19/2022
West Virginia
W 71-58
Away
2/22/2022
Kansas State
W 102-83
Home
2/26/2022
Baylor
-
Away
3/1/2022
TCU
-
Away
3/3/2022
TCU
-
Home
3/5/2022
Texas
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Kansas at Baylor
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
