How to Watch No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

How to Watch the First Round No. 1 Baylor and No. 16 Norfolk State Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baylor and Norfolk State will square off in the first round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

Last year’s men’s NCAA tournament champion Baylor is back again, as the No. 1 seed in the East Region of the 2022 bracket. They’ll face MEAC champion Norfolk State to open March Madness.

How to Watch the first round matchup between No. 1 Baylor and No. 16 Norfolk State:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m ET

TV: TBS

The Bears and Spartans open the day of action in Fort Worth, ahead of UNC-Marquette, San Diego State-Creighton and Kansas vs. the Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi winner.

Baylor rode the momentum of the national title through the start of the season, taking down Michigan State, Villanova, Iowa State and TCU during a 15–0 start to the year. The Bears finished tied atop the Big 12 with Kansas at 14–4 in conference play, but were upset by Oklahoma in their first game of the Big 12 tournament. 

Norfolk State put together a fantastic season, going 24–6 (12–2) before running through the MEAC tournament, taking both the regular season and conference tournament crowns. The Spartans résumé against power conference teams is sparse, with the sole game this year a 40-point loss at Xavier in November. The Spartans have some history in March though, with an upset of No. 2 Missouri as a No. 15 seed in the 2012 NCAA tournament. The Spartans were a No. 16 seed last year as well, falling to Gonzaga after winning a First Four game against Appalachian State.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of No. 8 UNC and No. 9 Marquette.

