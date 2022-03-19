Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) reacts after after a play against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. North Carolina Tar Heels won 95-63. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) reacts after after a play against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. North Carolina Tar Heels won 95-63. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (27-6) will compete with the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (25-9) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Tune in to Watch this contest at 12:10 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. North Carolina

Key Stats for Baylor vs. North Carolina

  • The 76.8 points per game the Bears record are 5.3 more points than the Tar Heels give up (71.5).
  • The Tar Heels average 14.8 more points per game (78.0) than the Bears give up (63.2).
  • This season, the Bears have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 42.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • James Akinjo leads the Bears in points and assists per game, scoring 13.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, pulling down 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.
  • The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Adam Flagler, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
  • Akinjo and Flo Thamba lead Baylor on the defensive end, with Akinjo leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Thamba in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Tar Heels' leader in scoring and rebounding is Armando Bacot with 16.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Love's assist statline leads North Carolina; he dishes out 3.7 assists per game.
  • Brady Manek is the top scorer from deep for the Tar Heels, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.6 per game).

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Kansas

W 80-70

Home

2/28/2022

Texas

W 68-61

Away

3/5/2022

Iowa State

W 75-68

Home

3/10/2022

Oklahoma

L 72-67

Home

3/17/2022

Norfolk State

W 85-49

Home

3/19/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Syracuse

W 88-79

Home

3/5/2022

Duke

W 94-81

Away

3/10/2022

Virginia

W 63-43

Home

3/11/2022

Virginia Tech

L 72-59

Home

3/17/2022

Marquette

W 95-63

Home

3/19/2022

Baylor

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Second Round: North Carolina at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Wild

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Islanders

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) chasing in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
rafael-nadal
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Finals

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Roncalli

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
notre dame softball
College Softball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Pitt in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy