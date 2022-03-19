Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) reacts after after a play against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. North Carolina Tar Heels won 95-63. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (27-6) will compete with the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (25-9) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Tune in to Watch this contest at 12:10 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Dickies Arena

Key Stats for Baylor vs. North Carolina

The 76.8 points per game the Bears record are 5.3 more points than the Tar Heels give up (71.5).

The Tar Heels average 14.8 more points per game (78.0) than the Bears give up (63.2).

This season, the Bears have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have knocked down.

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 42.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

James Akinjo leads the Bears in points and assists per game, scoring 13.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, pulling down 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.

The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Adam Flagler, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Akinjo and Flo Thamba lead Baylor on the defensive end, with Akinjo leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Thamba in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

The Tar Heels' leader in scoring and rebounding is Armando Bacot with 16.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Caleb Love's assist statline leads North Carolina; he dishes out 3.7 assists per game.

Brady Manek is the top scorer from deep for the Tar Heels, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.6 per game).

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Kansas W 80-70 Home 2/28/2022 Texas W 68-61 Away 3/5/2022 Iowa State W 75-68 Home 3/10/2022 Oklahoma L 72-67 Home 3/17/2022 Norfolk State W 85-49 Home 3/19/2022 North Carolina - Home

North Carolina Schedule