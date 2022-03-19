How to Watch Baylor vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (27-6) will compete with the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (25-9) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Tune in to Watch this contest at 12:10 PM.
How to Watch Baylor vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Dickies Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Baylor vs. North Carolina
- The 76.8 points per game the Bears record are 5.3 more points than the Tar Heels give up (71.5).
- The Tar Heels average 14.8 more points per game (78.0) than the Bears give up (63.2).
- This season, the Bears have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 42.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Baylor Players to Watch
- James Akinjo leads the Bears in points and assists per game, scoring 13.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, pulling down 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.
- The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Adam Flagler, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- Akinjo and Flo Thamba lead Baylor on the defensive end, with Akinjo leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Thamba in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The Tar Heels' leader in scoring and rebounding is Armando Bacot with 16.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Love's assist statline leads North Carolina; he dishes out 3.7 assists per game.
- Brady Manek is the top scorer from deep for the Tar Heels, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.6 per game).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Kansas
W 80-70
Home
2/28/2022
Texas
W 68-61
Away
3/5/2022
Iowa State
W 75-68
Home
3/10/2022
Oklahoma
L 72-67
Home
3/17/2022
Norfolk State
W 85-49
Home
3/19/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Syracuse
W 88-79
Home
3/5/2022
Duke
W 94-81
Away
3/10/2022
Virginia
W 63-43
Home
3/11/2022
Virginia Tech
L 72-59
Home
3/17/2022
Marquette
W 95-63
Home
3/19/2022
Baylor
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
Second Round: North Carolina at Baylor
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)