How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 72-59. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Baylor Bears (26-5, 14-4 Big 12) take the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 Big 12). The teams will face off Thursday at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma

  • The 76.8 points per game the Bears score are 11.9 more points than the Sooners allow (64.9).
  • The Sooners score 5.4 more points per game (68.8) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (63.4).
  • The Bears make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • The Sooners' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Baylor Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Adam Flagler, who averages 13.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
  • Baylor's leading rebounder is Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is James Akinjo and his 5.8 assists per game.
  • Flagler makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Akinjo is Baylor's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Flo Thamba leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves is the top scorer for the Sooners with 12.4 points per game. He also adds 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Oklahoma leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Hill with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Jordan Goldwire with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
  • Umoja Gibson is the most prolific from deep for the Sooners, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Oklahoma's leader in steals is Goldwire (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Groves (0.4 per game).

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

TCU

W 72-62

Home

2/21/2022

Oklahoma State

W 66-64

Away

2/26/2022

Kansas

W 80-70

Home

2/28/2022

Texas

W 68-61

Away

3/5/2022

Iowa State

W 75-68

Home

3/10/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Iowa State

L 75-54

Away

2/22/2022

Texas Tech

L 66-42

Away

2/26/2022

Oklahoma State

W 66-62

Home

3/1/2022

West Virginia

W 72-59

Home

3/5/2022

Kansas State

W 78-71

Away

3/10/2022

Baylor

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

