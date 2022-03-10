How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the No. 2 seed Baylor Bears (26-5, 14-4 Big 12) take the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 Big 12). The teams will face off Thursday at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma

The 76.8 points per game the Bears score are 11.9 more points than the Sooners allow (64.9).

The Sooners score 5.4 more points per game (68.8) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (63.4).

The Bears make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

The Sooners' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Baylor Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Adam Flagler, who averages 13.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Baylor's leading rebounder is Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is James Akinjo and his 5.8 assists per game.

Flagler makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Akinjo is Baylor's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Flo Thamba leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Tanner Groves is the top scorer for the Sooners with 12.4 points per game. He also adds 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his stats.

The Oklahoma leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Hill with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Jordan Goldwire with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).

Umoja Gibson is the most prolific from deep for the Sooners, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Oklahoma's leader in steals is Goldwire (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Groves (0.4 per game).

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 TCU W 72-62 Home 2/21/2022 Oklahoma State W 66-64 Away 2/26/2022 Kansas W 80-70 Home 2/28/2022 Texas W 68-61 Away 3/5/2022 Iowa State W 75-68 Home 3/10/2022 Oklahoma - Home

