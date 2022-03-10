How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 2 seed Baylor Bears (26-5, 14-4 Big 12) take the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 Big 12). The teams will face off Thursday at 7:00 PM.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma
- The 76.8 points per game the Bears score are 11.9 more points than the Sooners allow (64.9).
- The Sooners score 5.4 more points per game (68.8) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (63.4).
- The Bears make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- The Sooners' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Baylor Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Adam Flagler, who averages 13.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
- Baylor's leading rebounder is Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is James Akinjo and his 5.8 assists per game.
- Flagler makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Akinjo is Baylor's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Flo Thamba leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves is the top scorer for the Sooners with 12.4 points per game. He also adds 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his stats.
- The Oklahoma leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Hill with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Jordan Goldwire with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Umoja Gibson is the most prolific from deep for the Sooners, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Oklahoma's leader in steals is Goldwire (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Groves (0.4 per game).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
TCU
W 72-62
Home
2/21/2022
Oklahoma State
W 66-64
Away
2/26/2022
Kansas
W 80-70
Home
2/28/2022
Texas
W 68-61
Away
3/5/2022
Iowa State
W 75-68
Home
3/10/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Iowa State
L 75-54
Away
2/22/2022
Texas Tech
L 66-42
Away
2/26/2022
Oklahoma State
W 66-62
Home
3/1/2022
West Virginia
W 72-59
Home
3/5/2022
Kansas State
W 78-71
Away
3/10/2022
Baylor
-
Away
How To Watch
March
10
2022
Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Baylor
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)