Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) take a 13-game win streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have won four straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma

The 83.2 points per game the Bears score are 23.1 more points than the Sooners give up (60.1).

The Sooners put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 58.0 the Bears allow.

The Bears make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

The Sooners' 50.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Baylor Players to Watch

James Akinjo leads the Bears in points and assists per game, scoring 13.0 points and distributing 6.1 assists.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, pulling down 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.

LJ Cryer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Akinjo and Flo Thamba lead Baylor on the defensive end, with Akinjo leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Thamba in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Tanner Groves averages 13.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Sooners.

Jalen Hill puts up a stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 9.2 points and 1.9 assists per game for Oklahoma to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jordan Goldwire has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per outing.

Umoja Gibson is the top scorer from distance for the Sooners, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Oklahoma's leader in steals is Goldwire with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hill with 0.7 per game.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Villanova W 57-36 Home 12/18/2021 Oregon W 78-70 Away 12/20/2021 Alcorn State W 94-57 Home 12/28/2021 Northwestern State W 104-68 Home 1/1/2022 Iowa State W 77-72 Away 1/4/2022 Oklahoma - Home 1/8/2022 TCU - Away 1/11/2022 Texas Tech - Home 1/15/2022 Oklahoma State - Home 1/18/2022 West Virginia - Away 1/22/2022 Oklahoma - Away

Oklahoma Schedule