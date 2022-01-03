Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) tries to shoot over Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half at BOK Center. Oklahoma won 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Baylor Bears (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) take a 13-game win streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have won four straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

    Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma

    • The 83.2 points per game the Bears score are 23.1 more points than the Sooners give up (60.1).
    • The Sooners put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 58.0 the Bears allow.
    • The Bears make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
    • The Sooners' 50.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • James Akinjo leads the Bears in points and assists per game, scoring 13.0 points and distributing 6.1 assists.
    • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, pulling down 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
    • LJ Cryer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Akinjo and Flo Thamba lead Baylor on the defensive end, with Akinjo leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Thamba in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves averages 13.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Sooners.
    • Jalen Hill puts up a stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 9.2 points and 1.9 assists per game for Oklahoma to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jordan Goldwire has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per outing.
    • Umoja Gibson is the top scorer from distance for the Sooners, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Oklahoma's leader in steals is Goldwire with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hill with 0.7 per game.

    Baylor Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Villanova

    W 57-36

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon

    W 78-70

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 94-57

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 104-68

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Iowa State

    W 77-72

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    TCU

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    L 66-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas

    W 88-66

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UT Arlington

    W 70-50

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 72-48

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Kansas State

    W 71-69

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Texas

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    TCU

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Oklahoma at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

