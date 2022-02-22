Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baylor travels to Oklahoma State on Monday in search of revenge after the Cowboys beat the Bears the last time they played.

Baylor is the No. 2 ranked team in the Big 12 and the No. 7 ranked team nationally. The Bears are one of four teams in the conference nationally ranked.

They are 22-5 overall this season and 10-4 in conference play. Their four conference losses came to Texas Tech at home and on the road, along with Kansas and Oklahoma State.

L.J. Cryer leads the team with 13.5 points per game. James Akinjo averages 13.2 points and 5.8 assists per game.

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Baylor at Oklahoma State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma State is the No. 6 ranked team in the conference. The Cowboys are 13-13 overall and 6-8 in conference play. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games with a four-game losing streak in there.

Avery Anderson III leads the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game. He also adds 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. 

The last time these two teams played, Oklahoma State came away with a 61-54 upset win on the road. Guard Bryce Thompson led the team with 19 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Baylor at Oklahoma State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
LSU GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Gymnastics

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
ucla-basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy