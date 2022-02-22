Baylor travels to Oklahoma State on Monday in search of revenge after the Cowboys beat the Bears the last time they played.

Baylor is the No. 2 ranked team in the Big 12 and the No. 7 ranked team nationally. The Bears are one of four teams in the conference nationally ranked.

They are 22-5 overall this season and 10-4 in conference play. Their four conference losses came to Texas Tech at home and on the road, along with Kansas and Oklahoma State.

L.J. Cryer leads the team with 13.5 points per game. James Akinjo averages 13.2 points and 5.8 assists per game.

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State is the No. 6 ranked team in the conference. The Cowboys are 13-13 overall and 6-8 in conference play. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games with a four-game losing streak in there.

Avery Anderson III leads the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game. He also adds 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

The last time these two teams played, Oklahoma State came away with a 61-54 upset win on the road. Guard Bryce Thompson led the team with 19 points.

