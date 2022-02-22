Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 6-8 Big 12) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 10 Baylor Bears (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-4.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
- The 77.5 points per game the Bears score are 10.2 more points than the Cowboys give up (67.3).
- The Cowboys put up 7.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (63.0).
- The Bears make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
Baylor Players to Watch
- Kendall Brown is posting 10.0 points, 1.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Matthew Mayer is posting 9.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Adam Flagler puts up 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Sochan is posting 8.5 points, 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Avery Anderson III is the Cowboys' top scorer (11.8 points per game), and he averages 2.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- Isaac Likekele is posting a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. He's also contributing 7.1 points and 5.5 rebounds, hitting 43.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Moussa Cisse paces the Cowboys in rebounding (5.8 per game), and puts up 7.0 points and 0.3 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Bryce Thompson is posting 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
- The Cowboys get 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Bryce Williams.
How To Watch
February
21
2022
Baylor at Oklahoma State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)