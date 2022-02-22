Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 6-8 Big 12) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 10 Baylor Bears (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -4.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

The 77.5 points per game the Bears score are 10.2 more points than the Cowboys give up (67.3).

The Cowboys put up 7.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (63.0).

The Bears make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

Baylor Players to Watch

Kendall Brown is posting 10.0 points, 1.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Matthew Mayer is posting 9.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Adam Flagler puts up 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is posting 8.5 points, 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch