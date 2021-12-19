Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Baylor at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Baylor puts its No. 1 ranking and undefeated record on the line on Saturday when it travels to Oregon to take on the Ducks
    Baylor has not suffered a hangover from its national title run last year. The Bears have started the season off 9-0 and have won all but one of their games by double-digits. 

    How to Watch Baylor at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Baylor at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The hot start has gotten the Bears up to No. 1 in the country. Despite winning the national title last year, Baylor was never ranked number one in any poll. That changed when Purdue lost last week and Baylor stayed hot.

    Saturday, the Bears will look to avoid a letdown when they take on an Oregon team that has had a disappointing start to the season.

    The Ducks were ranked in the top 15 in the preseason poll, but has stumbled out to a 6-5 record and has really struggled against the best teams on their schedule.

    Oregon is coming off a win against Portland on Wednesday that snapped a two-game losing streak. 

    The Ducks hope that can get them back on track, but a visit from a red-hot Baylor team is not going to make it easy.

