    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Baylor vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (6-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Baylor

    Baylor vs Oregon Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Baylor

    -6.5

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Baylor

    • The Bears record 81 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 65.7 the Ducks give up.
    • The Ducks' 70.9 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 54.1 the Bears allow to opponents.
    • The Bears are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Ducks allow to opponents.
    • The Ducks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 37.3% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • James Akinjo posts a team-leading 6 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Matthew Mayer posts 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Kendall Brown puts up 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jeremy Sochan averages 8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor.
    • LJ Cryer posts 14.6 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.9 rebounds, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 47.2% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eric Williams Jr. is putting up 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
    • The Ducks receive 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jacob Young.
    • Quincy Guerrier tops the Ducks in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 8.3 points and 0.9 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • De'Vion Harmon gives the Ducks 9.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Baylor at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
