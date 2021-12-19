Publish date:
How to Watch Baylor vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (6-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-6.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Baylor
- The Bears record 81 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 65.7 the Ducks give up.
- The Ducks' 70.9 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 54.1 the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Bears are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 37.3% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Baylor Players to Watch
- James Akinjo posts a team-leading 6 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Matthew Mayer posts 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kendall Brown puts up 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Sochan averages 8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor.
- LJ Cryer posts 14.6 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.9 rebounds, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 47.2% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eric Williams Jr. is putting up 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- The Ducks receive 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jacob Young.
- Quincy Guerrier tops the Ducks in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 8.3 points and 0.9 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- De'Vion Harmon gives the Ducks 9.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
