Baylor vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Baylor vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) and guard Mylik Wilson (13) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Baylor vs. TCU

Key Stats for Baylor vs. TCU

  • The 77.7 points per game the Bears record are 14.3 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (63.4).
  • The Horned Frogs put up an average of 68.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 63.0 the Bears allow.
  • The Bears make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Baylor Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bears is James Akinjo, who scores 13.3 points and distributes 5.7 assists per game.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, pulling down 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.
  • Adam Flagler leads the Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Akinjo and Flo Thamba lead Baylor on the defensive end, with Akinjo leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Thamba in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles' points (14.8 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Horned Frogs' leaderboards.
  • Emanuel Miller's stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the TCU rebounding leaderboard.
  • Miles averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Horned Frogs.
  • TCU's leader in steals is Damion Baugh with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miller with 0.9 per game.

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/31/2022

West Virginia

W 81-77

Home

2/5/2022

Kansas

L 83-59

Away

2/9/2022

Kansas State

W 75-60

Away

2/12/2022

Texas

W 80-63

Home

2/16/2022

Texas Tech

L 83-73

Away

2/19/2022

TCU

-

Home

2/21/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Kansas

-

Home

2/28/2022

Texas

-

Away

3/5/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

TCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/31/2022

Oklahoma

W 72-63

Away

2/5/2022

Kansas State

L 75-63

Home

2/8/2022

Oklahoma State

W 77-73

Home

2/12/2022

Texas Tech

L 82-69

Away

2/15/2022

Iowa State

L 54-51

Home

2/19/2022

Baylor

-

Away

2/21/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

2/23/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/26/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

3/1/2022

Kansas

-

Home

3/3/2022

Kansas

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

TCU at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
